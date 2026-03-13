Jaishankar Speaks to Iran FM as India Seeks Safe Passage for Ships

Summary of this article
India is working to ensure safe passage for 28 merchant vessels near the Strait of Hormuz as tensions escalate in the region.
Jaishankar and Araghchi held their fourth conversation since the crisis began following the US-Israel attack on Iran that killed Ali Khamenei.
Tehran told India it would exercise its “legitimate right to self-defence” and called on forums like BRICS to play a constructive role in maintaining regional stability.
As New Delhi steps up efforts to secure safe passage to 28 merchant vessels currently stationed on either side of the Strait of Hormuz, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi for the fourth time since the start of the West Asia crisis.
The phone call between the two foreign ministers took place on Thursday evening. On February 28, just after the US and Israel attacked Iran, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Jaishankar and Araghchi had a conversation. On March 5 and 10, they also had conversations.
"Had another conversation with Iranian FM @araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as well as BRICS-related issues," the external affairs minister said on social media.
The most recent phone call occurred as India intensified efforts to ensure safe passage for Indian-flagged commerce ships over the vital Strait of Hormuz maritime route, which Tehran has partially shut due to the intensification of its war with the United States and Israel.
According to an Iranian readout, Araghchi informed his Indian counterpart about the current state of affairs "resulting from the aggressions and crimes" conducted by the United States and Israel against Iran, as well as the implications for regional and global stability and security.
The Iranian foreign minister reportedly stressed to Jaishankar Tehran's unwavering determination to use its "legitimate right to self-defence."
"Araghchi emphasised the need for international and regional forums and organisations to condemn military aggression against Iran," the readout said. "Referring to the importance of the role and position of BRICS as a forum for developing multilateral cooperation, he considered it essential for this institution to play a constructive role at the current juncture to support stability and security in the region and the world," it added.
It said Araghchi emphasised the importance of finding a way to strengthen a stable and sustainable security environment in the region and called it a "collective need".