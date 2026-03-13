Jaishankar Speaks to Iran FM as India Seeks Safe Passage for Ships

S. Jaishankar holds his fourth call with Seyed Abbas Araghchi amid the West Asia crisis, with New Delhi focused on securing Indian vessels near the strategic waterway.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
Jaishankar West Asia, S Jaishankar statement, India West Asia conflict
S Jaishankar Photo: Shuttershock
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India is working to ensure safe passage for 28 merchant vessels near the Strait of Hormuz as tensions escalate in the region.

  • Jaishankar and Araghchi held their fourth conversation since the crisis began following the US-Israel attack on Iran that killed Ali Khamenei.

  • Tehran told India it would exercise its “legitimate right to self-defence” and called on forums like BRICS to play a constructive role in maintaining regional stability.

As New Delhi steps up efforts to secure safe passage to 28 merchant vessels currently stationed on either side of the Strait of Hormuz, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi for the fourth time since the start of the West Asia crisis.

The phone call between the two foreign ministers took place on Thursday evening. On February 28, just after the US and Israel attacked Iran, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Jaishankar and Araghchi had a conversation. On March 5 and 10, they also had conversations.

"Had another conversation with Iranian FM @araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as well as BRICS-related issues," the external affairs minister said on social media.

Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - Credit: AP Photo/ Altaf Qadri | Representative Image
War On Iran: Closing The Strait of Hormuz Has Far-Reaching Consequences

BY Prasanta Kumar Pradhan

The most recent phone call occurred as India intensified efforts to ensure safe passage for Indian-flagged commerce ships over the vital Strait of Hormuz maritime route, which Tehran has partially shut due to the intensification of its war with the United States and Israel.

According to an Iranian readout, Araghchi informed his Indian counterpart about the current state of affairs "resulting from the aggressions and crimes" conducted by the United States and Israel against Iran, as well as the implications for regional and global stability and security.

Related Content
Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - Credit: AP Photo/ Altaf Qadri | Representative Image
War On Iran: Closing The Strait of Hormuz Has Far-Reaching Consequences
Strait of Hormuz - WIKI
Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade
Iran is well aware of New Delhi’s shifting stance. - IMAGO; Representative image
Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?
Strait of Hormuz - WIKI
Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected
Related Content

The Iranian foreign minister reportedly stressed to Jaishankar Tehran's unwavering determination to use its "legitimate right to self-defence."

"Araghchi emphasised the need for international and regional forums and organisations to condemn military aggression against Iran," the readout said. "Referring to the importance of the role and position of BRICS as a forum for developing multilateral cooperation, he considered it essential for this institution to play a constructive role at the current juncture to support stability and security in the region and the world," it added.

It said Araghchi emphasised the importance of finding a way to strengthen a stable and sustainable security environment in the region and called it a "collective need".

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Abdul Samad Run-Out Adds To PAK’s Late Collapse; 259/7 (43)

  2. Who Is James Coles? The Most Expensive Player Of Inaugural Hundred Auction

  3. Rajiv Shukla Breaks Silence On BCCI’s Position Over Sunrisers Leeds Signing Abrar Ahmed

  4. Sunrisers Leeds' X Account Suspended Amid Backlash Over Purchase Of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred

  5. Michael Vaughan Brands South Africa As 'The Stupidest Team' Of T20 World Cup 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Bhambri-Goransson Vs Erler-Vavassori, Indian Wells: Yuki Enters Maiden ATP Masters 1000 Semi-Finals

  2. Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets

  3. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  4. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  5. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 12, 2026

  2. 'Precious Lives Lost': India Expresses Grief Over Deaths Of Children In Bombing Of Iranian School

  3. A Mother Who Never Returned: 33 Years On,  Mumbai Blast Survivor Still Waits for Justice

  4. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

  5. The March That Taught A Nation to Resist: Lessons from Gandhi’s Dandi March In Times of Turbulence

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  2. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  3. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  4. The Paradox Of Intervention: War And Politics In Iran

  5. Mourning, Martyrdom, And Moral Resistance In Iran Today

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026: Conan O’Brien Reveals Late Rob Reiner Will Receive A ‘Very Powerful’ Tribute At The 98th Academy Awards

  2. SunRisers Hyderabad Boycott Row: Kavya Maran Becomes A Target After Abrar Ahmed's Hundred Deal - A Timeline

  3. Santy Sharma Steps In To Defend Badshah Amid Tateeree Song Controversy, Says Hip-Hop Culture Is Misunderstood In India

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 60 Crore Overseas Even Before Pre-Sales In India

  5. Raajneeti 2 In The Works: Prakash Jha Confirms Sequel Inspired By The Mahabharata

  6. Main Vaapas Aaunga Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Headline Imtiaz Ali's Film On 'Love And Longing'

  7. Manipur Hills on Edge After Two Kuki Men Found Dead Near Thawai Village

  8. Made In Korea Review | Priyanka Mohan’s Cross-Cultural Venture Turns A Sound Premise Into A Fairytale Detour