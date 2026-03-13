Jaishankar Speaks to Iran FM as India Seeks Safe Passage for Ships

As New Delhi steps up efforts to secure safe passage to 28 merchant vessels currently stationed on either side of the Strait of Hormuz, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi for the fourth time since the start of the West Asia crisis.



The phone call between the two foreign ministers took place on Thursday evening. On February 28, just after the US and Israel attacked Iran, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Jaishankar and Araghchi had a conversation. On March 5 and 10, they also had conversations.