The Quiet Burnout of the Work-From-Home Era

For M. Ashanthi*, a communications manager at an education NGO, the loss of everyday social interactions is a deeper organisational problem. “The point of the office was never work – it was meeting (and often suffering) people you work together with. In that sense, ‘going to office’ is a ginormous human experiment,” she says. In the absence of that, she believes there is no way to get a psycho-social layout of your colleagues and decide who you want to be friends with and who you would rather avoid. “In the end, what we have lost when we stopped ‘going to office’ is this ‘learning about each other’ – and this has burnt us out more than the workload”, she says.