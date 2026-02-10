'Always On’: Why IT Employees Want The Right To Disconnect

Bengaluru, often described as the country’s IT capital, has been at the centre of several such incidents. But the problem is not confined to one city or company. In Kochi, Kerala, Jacob Thomas, an employee of an IT firm, died by suicide after jumping from his apartment. Before his death, Thomas reportedly sent a video message to his mother detailing the intense pressure he faced at work and describing what he called a toxic office environment. The video, widely discussed in media reports, once again raised uncomfortable questions about employee well-being in the industry.