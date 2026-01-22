BJP Defends Karnataka Governor Over Assembly Address, Claims Congress Misusing House

Responding to a query on the Congress government exploring the option of approaching the Supreme Court over the Governor’s conduct, the BJP state president said, “… it is up to them, but Siddaramaiah is acting as if he is the chief minister of the Congress party.” He added, “Let me remind Siddaramaiah that he is the chief minister of Karnataka state and not the Congress party. He should not lower the dignity of the gubernatorial post. He should also not lower the dignity of the house. It is his responsibility.”