BJP Defends Karnataka Governor Over Assembly Address, Claims Congress Misusing House

He demanded an apology and strict action from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against ruling party MLAs and MLCs accused of trying to “attack the governor”.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cong holds protest against Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in Bengaluru
Karnataka Legislative Assembly | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BJP state president Vijayendra backed Governor Gehlot for deviating from the government-prepared speech, calling the Congress protest unconstitutional.

  • The row erupted after the Governor read only two lines of his address and walked out, objecting to references in the speech critical of the Centre, including on MGNREGA.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Thursday strongly defended Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for deviating from the government-prepared speech during his address to the joint legislative session, accusing the ruling Congress of “misusing” the floor of the House to stir public resentment against the Centre.

He also demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah take action against ruling party MLAs and MLCs for “trying to attack the governor”.

“What his excellency governor has done today is right. He has taken the right decision. He has done his duty whereas the ruling Congress government insulting governor is not correct. Ruling party MLA, MLCs trying to attack his excellency is totally unconstitutional. So, I demand chief minister Siddaramaiah to tender an apology for the attitude of ruling MLA and MLCs... he should also take strict action.

“The Speaker should also look into the matter and take action against those MLA and MLCs who are trying to stop and attack governor,” he told reporters here.

Show of Unity: D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah - null
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Project Unity Amid Leadership Row

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

Earlier, Gehlot concluded his customary address to the joint session of the state legislature after reading just two lines.

After delivering the brief address, the Governor walked out of the Assembly amid protests by Congress members and attempts to gherao him.

Accusing the Congress government of “trying to misuse” the Assembly, the BJP chief questioned why such a situation had arisen in Karnataka.

“When the Congress government is trying to misuse the assembly, they are trying to antagonise people against the central government is not correct. What is the reason?” he asked.

Vijayendra highlighted various changes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the NDA government and referred to how MGNREGA was replaced by VB-G RAM G, saying the Prime Minister’s vision was to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Ram Raj and Gram Raj.

“To realise this dream, many valuable changes have been made and the poor people all across the country are welcoming this move. But unfortunately, the Siddaramaiah government is trying to politicise this issue, and spreading a false narrative, which is totally unacceptable,” he said.

Responding to a query on the Congress government exploring the option of approaching the Supreme Court over the Governor’s conduct, the BJP state president said, “… it is up to them, but Siddaramaiah is acting as if he is the chief minister of the Congress party.” He added, “Let me remind Siddaramaiah that he is the chief minister of Karnataka state and not the Congress party. He should not lower the dignity of the gubernatorial post. He should also not lower the dignity of the house. It is his responsibility.”

Reacting to the Governor’s decision to read his own speech, Vijayendra said one could not expect the Governor to act like a puppet and follow directions.

“See by taking the constitution provisions you can't turn the governor into a puppet. You can't expect governor to follow your directions that's why I told the state government, and more importantly the chief minister should come forward to save the dignity of the house. He should respect the House. He should also respect the Raj Bhavan. It is chief minister minister himself who is trying to politicise and undermine the provisions of the constitution,” he said.

Asked about allegations that the Governor was acting as a political tool of the BJP, Vijayendra said that if Gehlot had intended to act in that manner, he could have skipped the session.

“With due respect to the constitution provision, the governor his excellency came here and addressed the assembly and had discharged his duty. What else do they expect?” he asked.

On the Congress decision to protest against the Governor’s conduct, Vijayendra said the party was left with no other option.

“Till today people are cursing this Congress government as we have been discussing since last two years, where is development ? People are upset with this government... to cover up its failures, it is trying to blame central government. They (state government) trying to blame his excellency is not correct. BJP will face it politically. We will also hit the streets,” he added.

Gehlot had on Wednesday refused to deliver the customary address to the Karnataka legislature scheduled for Thursday, objecting to certain references to the Centre “repealing” the UPA-era MGNREGA.

As many as 11 paragraphs in the government-prepared speech, which allegedly made critical references to the Centre and its policies, including MGNREGA and issues such as devolution of funds, are said to have irked the Governor, prompting him to seek their deletion.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: SL Off To Solid Start Against ENG| SL 49/0 (10)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Run-Out Ruins Easwaran’s Fine Innings At 81, Shubman Gill To Bat Soon

  3. Scotland To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Decline India World Cup Travel

  4. PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Toss Update: New Zealand Win The Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  5. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Wawrinka Wins Thriller; Djokovic, Swiatek And Keys Advance To Round 3

  2. Naomi Osaka Vs Sorana Cirstea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 2-Time Champion Comes From Behind To Win Set 1 By 6-3

  3. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: End-To-End Battle Between The Swiss And Frenchman

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Marie Bouzkova, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Polish Legend Seals Comfortable - As It Happened

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Serbian Star Downs Italian Counterpart

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  2. Me Coming Out Alive Is A Miracle: Hany Babu, Bhima-Koregaon Accused, On Life Behind Bars

  3. ‘Stopped Since Dawn’: ASHA Workers Detained While Marching for Higher Pay in Bengal

  4. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  5. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. Trump Presses for US Control of Greenland At Davos Forum

  2. Over 300 Journalists Jailed Worldwide For Fifth Straight Year: CPJ

  3. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Iran’s Protests and the Limits of Governing Through Fear

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Run-Out Ruins Easwaran’s Fine Innings At 81, Shubman Gill To Bat Soon

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Wawrinka Wins Thriller; Djokovic, Swiatek And Keys Advance To Round 3

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: End-To-End Battle Between The Swiss And Frenchman

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code