Former Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Kumar Borah Joins BJP Ahead of Assembly Polls

Borah joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of state president Dilip Saikia
He was immediately inducted into the party’s State Executive Committee.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed Borah, saying a “new life” begins for him in the BJP.
Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday in the presence of state unit president Dilip Saikia.
Soon after joining the party, Borah was inducted into the BJP’s State Executive Committee. He formally became a member of the party at a function held at the Assam BJP headquarters, Vajpayee Bhawan.
Along with Borah, several former Congress leaders — including Sanju Bora, Rajesh Kumar Joshi, Kangkan Das and Gagan Chandra Bora — and more than a dozen other workers from the opposition party also joined the BJP.
Borah had submitted his resignation on February 16, though the Congress high command did not accept it immediately. Senior leaders visited his residence, and Rahul Gandhi also spoke to him. He had sought time to reconsider his decision. However, the following day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Borah’s residence and announced that he would join the BJP on February 22.
The 126-member Assam Assembly is expected to go to the polls in March-April.
After joining the BJP, Borah said: "I didn't resign from the Congress, thinking that I would join the BJP. I resigned, thinking that a self-introspection would take place about the wrongs in the Congress, and expected a promise that it would be corrected." He added that the Congress leadership "hurt his sentiment".
Later, in a post on X, Borah said he had joined the ruling party with renewed purpose "after reflection".
"Assam's legacy deserves development with dignity and inclusion. I step forward with humility and resolve to serve the state and the people," he added.
Welcoming him to the BJP, Sarma said there may be "some bitterness" within Borah as he left the Congress after more than three decades of service and contribution.
"From today, a new life starts in the BJP. He is a proud member of the party now. The BJP family will also take care of him, and give him love and respect," he said.
Saikia also welcomed Borah and the other Congress leaders who joined the ruling party.
"The strength of the BJP workers has increased from today. The newcomers have come forward, being inspired by the work of PM Narendra Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma," he asserted.
Saikia added that Borah’s political experience and administrative skills would further strengthen the BJP.
Meanwhile, the BJP announced that Borah has been appointed as a State Executive Member with immediate effect, as per Saikia’s instructions. Sanju Bora was inducted into the team of media panelists, along with Sankarjyoti Barua, who had joined the party a few days earlier.