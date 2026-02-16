Former Assam Congress Chief Resigns From Congress Ahead Of Assam Assembly Polls

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah resigned, alleging he was being “ignored” by the party leadership.
He ruled out receiving any formal offer from other parties but clarified that his resignation does not signal a departure from politics.
In a significant setback for the Congress ahead of the assembly elections in Assam, former state unit chief Bhupen Kumar Borah has resigned, sources said.
According to sources, Borah sent his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. In the letter, he alleged that he was being "ignored" by the party leadership and was not being given his due within the state unit.
Borah served as president of the Assam Congress from 2021 to 2025 and was replaced by Gaurav Gogoi last year. He is a two-time legislator in the state.
Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Borah said he had emailed his resignation to the Congress high command at 8 am, outlining in detail the reasons behind his decision.
''I don't want to say anything more than this. I will invite mediapersons at an appropriate time and give all the details. I don't hide anything and will not take any step in secrecy,'' he said.
Borah clarified that he has not ''resigned from the party due to any particular person or any personal reason''.
''I have served the Congress for 32 years, and I am worried about the future of the party. I have explained in detail about my reasons in the resignation letter sent to the party high command,'' he said.
On the possibility of joining another party before the elections, Borah said no party has made him ''any proposal till now''.
''There has been no formal proposal from any political party, but it is a fact that I have not taken the decision to resign to bid farewell to politics,'' he said.
Borah also said that Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi ''met me yesterday and we talked about several issues at a personal level''.
(with PTI inputs)