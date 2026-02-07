Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

The decline of trade unionism in India is not a neutral outcome of economic evolution or changing labour markets. It is the result of a sustained political and ideological project aimed at weakening collective bargaining and dismantling worker power. Kali chitubabau writes for Outlook where he points out After 100 years of act, the four labour codes ushering another wave of reforms in the country are likely to be fully operational from April 1, 2026, as the ministry has begun the process for enforcing the rules under the notified law.