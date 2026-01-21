Ten Minutes Too Late: When Speed Becomes Exploitation

The slogan may vanish, but the velocity it encoded persists. Time remains the capital's command. India’s gig economy, employing an estimated 7.7 million workers in 2020–21 and projected by NITI Aayog to reach 23.5 million by 2029-30, is celebrated as a story of “employment” and digital inclusion. But beneath these numbers and slick interfaces lurks another reality: the surplus population of platform labour. Their availability, their bodies on call, their time compressed and stretched, fuels the system’s capacity to simulate abundance, responsiveness, and omnipresence. They orbit the app as potential, redundant yet indispensable, the living reserve army of digital capital. Every idle minute, the hours spent waiting for the next ping, the next surge, the next order, is a latent resource, a stockpile of human endurance that can be mobilised at a moment’s notice. They are surplus, and yet this surplus is productive. Availability itself becomes labour. In this system, waiting is not outside work but folded into it. Surveillance, availability, and anticipation are not “extra” activities, they are forms of labour captured by the platform. Even before a single delivery is completed, living labour is already being expended, sustaining the abstractions through which value is organised and extracted.