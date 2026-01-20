Delivery Partners Should Be Seen As Flexible Employment, Not Gig Work: Swiggy

Nearly 2.5 million people worked on the Swiggy platform at some point last year, highlighting the scale and growth potential of this workforce.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
App based food delivery persons from Zomato and Swiggy delivering food in Kolkata, India
Source: IMAGO / NurPhoto
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Swiggy says delivery partners should be seen as flexible employment, not gig work.

  • The executive called it a distinct “third pillar” alongside formal jobs and entrepreneurship.

  • The company has welcomed the government’s social security code but cautioned against applying formal employment norms to a sector it says is inherently diverse and flexible.

Calling India’s vast pool of delivery partners a “third pillar” of the job market, a senior Swiggy executive said their work should be viewed as flexible employment rather than gig work.

"Gig sounds like a little bit of a fancy term, but the reality is it's flexible employment. And I truly see this as a third pillar," Swiggy’s Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor said.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Kapoor explained that the first pillar comprises formal employment, where individuals take up long-term roles within companies.

"Second is, of course, entrepreneurship, and by entrepreneurship I don't mean the fundraisers or the large businesses. I mean everybody who's chosen to work on their own, be it opening a shop or running a small service business or whatever it is," he said.

Gig workers rest during a nationwide strike at Connaught Place on December 31, 2025 in New Delhi, India. Gig workers are striking on New Year's Eve, demanding better pay, social security, and an end to 10-minute delivery mandates due to safety concerns and stress. While the strike aimed to disrupt high-demand New Year's Eve services, the overall impact was mitigated by aggressive counter-measures from delivery platforms. - Source: IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Is Scrapping 10-Minute Delivery Enough To End Gig Workers' Exploitation?

BY Ainnie Arif

"I think this (delivery workforce) truly is the creation of a third leg to creating livelihoods. And this also flows across, so it's not like the people who are in the formal sector don't come here and don't go back," he added.

Related Content
Related Content

Sharing figures, Kapoor said nearly 2.5 million people had worked on the Swiggy platform at some point over the past year.

"And this is just our platform, and therefore, the scale of this is very large. And frankly, I think this is bound to grow," he said.

Kapoor stressed that delivery partners make a conscious choice to take up such work. He also welcomed the government’s social security code, calling it a step in the right direction.

"My only request to every stakeholder is treat it truly as different from formal employment. The moment you apply the same parameters, you will end up throttling something which is truly different," he said.

"We're deeply interested in terms of making sure that this grows. And also, I think we have a job cut out for both improving this on every dimension possible over time, and also in explaining a lot more to people in terms of what the characteristics of this sector are, who is actually doing it," he said.

"For example, it's not monolithic. There are people who want to do this long-term. There are people who want to do this just for the month. There are students who want to do this for extra income, and there are people who want to do it for a second income.

"There are a whole lot of people who come into the flexible employment category or flexible category," Kapoor said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Black Caps Against Bengal Tigers In Group B Clash

  2. Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings: Who Won Yesterday In PR Vs JSK, SA20 2026 Match – Check Result

  3. Shubman Gill Chooses Ranji Trophy Duty Over Rest After India’s Recent ODI Series Loss Against New Zealand

  4. Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Gautami Naik's 73-Run Knock Helps RCB Crush GG By 61 Runs

  5. Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli Power Afghanistan To 38-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Live Score, AO 2026 1st Round: Aussie Wins Second Set As Fans Go Wild Inside Arena

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Madison Keys Seals Progress; Jannik Sinner In Action On Rod Laver Arena

  3. Hugo Gaston Vs Jannik Sinner, Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Clash?

  4. Novak Djokovic Brushes Aside Pedro Martinez, Notches Up Record 100th Australian Open Win

  5. Australian Open 2026, Day 3: Madison Keys Survives Scare To Advance Into Round Two

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  2. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  3. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  4. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  5. Abandoned, Killed, Relocated: The Hidden Cost Of India’s Stray Dog Policy Push

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Town Hall Shooting In Northern Czech Republic Kills One, Suspect Shot Fatally

  3. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  4. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

  5. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

Latest Stories

  1. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  2. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  3. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  4. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Live Score, AO 2026 1st Round: Aussie Wins Second Set As Fans Go Wild Inside Arena

  5. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Madison Keys Seals Progress; Jannik Sinner In Action On Rod Laver Arena

  6. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  7. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  8. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There