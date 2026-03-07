Kareena Kapoor Khan And Ananya Panday Defend Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Work Shift Demand

Summary of this article
Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday supported Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand.
Kareena feels that if one is married and have children, she has has right to say what she wants, especially the working hours.
Ananya said that as Deepika is a mother now, she needs to be present with her child in the first two years of her child's growth.
Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit started a conversation and debate regarding the working hours for new mothers in the film industry. Several actors and filmmakers defended Deepika on her 8-hour work shift demand. Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest to support he actress. Kareena also opened up about her personal experience of balancing work and family.
Kareena Kapoor on managing personal and professional lives
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, when Kareena was asked about the challenge new moms face when trying to manage personal and professional lives, she gave the example of her film The Buckingham Murders, and said that for the film she had to be in London for 35 days. "So I decided to shoot where I would go and come back because we had Diwali in between, so we planned it in such a way," she said. The actress feels that everything needs to be really well planned and one has to be very clear right from the beginning.
It was planned in such a way because she has two children to give time. She managed shoots according to her schedule and the makers were kind enough to understand that. She also feels lucky that when she was doing the film, Saif was with the children.
Kareena defend Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand
Kareena feels that if one is married and have children, she has has right to say what she wants, especially the working hours. "I think it's completely fine to say that way before a film starts. You have to be honest. Of course, a few days might go haywire because there's no way that some days something might not go wrong. You need to have that openness. Not everything can go as planned. So there should be that much flexibility, otherwise it's very difficult," she added.
Ananya Panday, defending Deepika, said, she has worked with her and before she became a mother, there was no such thing like that. "She was working, coming for workshops, no complaints and no asking for anything," she said and added that as Deepika is a mother now, she needs to be present with her child in the first two years of her child's growth. She feels it's "okay to have a conversation with your producer to find a balance. It's something that can be worked around."