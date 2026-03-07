Kareena Kapoor Khan And Ananya Panday Defend Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Work Shift Demand

Kareena Kapoor on managing personal and professional lives

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, when Kareena was asked about the challenge new moms face when trying to manage personal and professional lives, she gave the example of her film The Buckingham Murders, and said that for the film she had to be in London for 35 days. "So I decided to shoot where I would go and come back because we had Diwali in between, so we planned it in such a way," she said. The actress feels that everything needs to be really well planned and one has to be very clear right from the beginning.