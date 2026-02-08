Kareena Kapoor’s Birthday Wish For Jaideep Ahlawat Wins Hearts Online

Kareena Kapoor shares birthday wish for Jaideep Ahlawat.
Jaane Jaan marked their first on-screen pairing.
Kareena Kapoor to lead Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra.
Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for Jaideep Ahlawat quickly caught fans’ attention, as the actor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for her Jaane Jaan co-star. Posting a black and white photo of Jaideep on her Stories, she wrote, “Happy birthday Professor… You’re the best… Lots of love… @jaideepahlawat (sic).” The affectionate message sparked warm reactions from fans of the duo.
Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaane Jaan
Jaane Jaan marked the first on-screen collaboration between Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the thriller also starred Vijay Varma in a key role, with Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram and Naisha Khanna in supporting parts.
The film is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, previously adapted into the Korean film Perfect Number. In the Hindi version, Kareena played Maya, a single mother entangled in a murder case. Jaideep portrayed Naren, a reclusive mathematics teacher whose sharp mind becomes central to the unfolding mystery. Their restrained performances were widely appreciated.
The project was backed by 12th Street Entertainment and Northern Lights Films in association with Kross Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures. The music was composed by Sachin–Jigar, with cinematography by Avik Mukhopadhyay.
Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming film Daayra
Up next, Kareena Kapoor will headline Meghna Gulzar’s investigative thriller Daayra, where she will share screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time. The film explores how a single violent act can polarise society and trigger conflicting moral responses. Kareena recently confirmed that the shoot has wrapped, hinting at a new chapter ahead.