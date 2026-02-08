Kareena Kapoor’s Birthday Wish For Jaideep Ahlawat Wins Hearts Online

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for Jaideep Ahlawat quickly caught fans’ attention, as the actor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for her Jaane Jaan co-star. Posting a black and white photo of Jaideep on her Stories, she wrote, “Happy birthday Professor… You’re the best… Lots of love… @jaideepahlawat (sic).” The affectionate message sparked warm reactions from fans of the duo.