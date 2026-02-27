Deepika Padukone Passes On The White Lotus Season 4; Here's Why

There have been speculations for some time now that Deepika Padukone will be a part of the Emmy Award-winning series The White Lotus. Reports claimed that Deepika has secured a role in season 4 of The White Lotus. It would have been great had she been part of it. A latest report states that Deepika is not part of the show. The report further stated that the actress was approached, but she was not ready to audition.
Why is Deepika Padukone not part of The White Lotus season 4?
Variety India quoted a source saying, “Auditions are a mandatory part of the casting process for The White Lotus." Before signing actors, the makers were very keen on auditioning, but "Deepika was not keen on auditioning," which is why she missed the opportunity to be part of the popular show.
Reportedly, the makers were interested in taking Deepika on board for the series. Earlier, they approached her for season three, but she had declined the offer as she was pregnant then.
For the unversed, Deepika made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. It also starred Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Nina Dobrev, and Toni Collette, among others.
About The White Lotus
The White Lotus is a critically acclaimed and commercially successful series, created, written, and directed by Mike White. The 6-part limited series premiered on July 11, 2021, followed by two successful seasons in 2022 and 2025.
The black comedy show earned 16 Emmy Awards from 66 nominations across its first two seasons. It has also won two Golden Globes.
The first season was shot in Hawaii, the second in Sicily, and the third in Thailand. The upcoming season will be filmed and set in France.
Coming back to Deepika, she will be seen in Siddharth Anand's King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and others. The actress also has Atlee’s film with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22XA6.