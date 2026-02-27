Deepika Padukone Passes On The White Lotus Season 4; Here's Why

Deepika Padukone is not part of the Emmy Award-winning series The White Lotus.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone refuses to be part of The White Lotus 4 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

There have been speculations for some time now that Deepika Padukone will be a part of the Emmy Award-winning series The White Lotus. Reports claimed that Deepika has secured a role in season 4 of The White Lotus. It would have been great had she been part of it. A latest report states that Deepika is not part of the show. The report further stated that the actress was approached, but she was not ready to audition.

Atlee and Deepika Padukone - Instagram
Atlee On Deepika Padukone Lucky Charm, Shah Rukh Khan Reunion Buzz And Don 3 Rumours

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Why is Deepika Padukone not part of The White Lotus season 4?

Variety India quoted a source saying, “Auditions are a mandatory part of the casting process for The White Lotus." Before signing actors, the makers were very keen on auditioning, but "Deepika was not keen on auditioning," which is why she missed the opportunity to be part of the popular show.

Reportedly, the makers were interested in taking Deepika on board for the series. Earlier, they approached her for season three, but she had declined the offer as she was pregnant then.

Had she bagged the role in The White Lotus 4, it would have been her comeback to Hollywood.

For the unversed, Deepika made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. It also starred Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Nina Dobrev, and Toni Collette, among others.

About The White Lotus

The White Lotus is a critically acclaimed and commercially successful series, created, written, and directed by Mike White. The 6-part limited series premiered on July 11, 2021, followed by two successful seasons in 2022 and 2025. 

Related Content
Related Content

The black comedy show earned 16 Emmy Awards from 66 nominations across its first two seasons. It has also won two Golden Globes.

The first season was shot in Hawaii, the second in Sicily, and the third in Thailand. The upcoming season will be filmed and set in France.

Sai Pallavi to replace Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD sequel - Instagram
Sai Pallavi To Replace Deepika Padukone In Kalki 2898 AD Sequel? Here's The Truth

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Coming back to Deepika, she will be seen in Siddharth Anand's King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and others. The actress also has Atlee’s film with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22XA6.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Player Of The Match Award In Yesterday's IND Vs ZIM Super 8 Match

  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Five Talking Points From IND’s Super 8 Win Over ZIM In Chennai

  3. Rinku Singh’s Father Khanchandra Singh Passes Away In Noida Hospital After Long Battle With Liver Cancer

  4. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4 Preview: Can Mayank Agarwal Hold Karnataka Together Against Auqib Nabi?

  5. IND Vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India Qualify After 72-Run Win Against Zimbabwe?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

  2. Agreement Reached On Use Of UPI In Israel, Says PM Modi

  3. Why Is GOA Agitated Against 39A Which Affects Land Zoning & Ecology?

  4. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  5. Police Detain Over 40 JNU Students During March Over Vemula Act, Cops Locked Campus Gate, Say Protesters

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Netanyahu Calls Modi 'More Than A Friend' And 'Brother' In Knesset Speech

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Modi To Upgrade India-Israel Ties To Special Strategic Partnership During Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 