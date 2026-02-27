Deepika Padukone Passes On The White Lotus Season 4; Here's Why

There have been speculations for some time now that Deepika Padukone will be a part of the Emmy Award-winning series The White Lotus. Reports claimed that Deepika has secured a role in season 4 of The White Lotus. It would have been great had she been part of it. A latest report states that Deepika is not part of the show. The report further stated that the actress was approached, but she was not ready to audition.