Atlee On Deepika Padukone Lucky Charm, Shah Rukh Khan Reunion Buzz And Don 3 Rumours

Atlee calls Deepika Padukone his lucky charm, addresses Shah Rukh Khan reunion buzz and dismisses Don 3 rumours.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Atlee and Deepika Padukone
Atlee and Deepika Padukone Photo: Instagram
Filmmaker Atlee has once again found himself at the centre of Bollywood chatter, this time for his glowing praise of Deepika Padukone and renewed speculation around Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interaction, Atlee described Deepika as his lucky charm, spoke candidly about a future collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and firmly dismissed rumours linking him to Don 3.

Atlee on Shah Rukh Khan reunion rumours

Currently in Bengaluru with his wife Priya and their team for the World Pickleball League, Atlee was asked to name the best pickleball partner among the actors he has worked with. His answer was immediate. Shah Rukh Khan. The director explained that SRK’s discipline, ability to balance cinema and sport, and long-term planning have deeply inspired him over the years.

Addressing the buzz around a possible Jawan sequel, Atlee clarified that while he and Shah Rukh Khan are keen to collaborate again, it will happen organically. According to him, Jawan 2 is not something he sees happening in the immediate future. However, he added that when the right idea arrives, a reunion is inevitable.

He was also quick to shut down rumours about directing Don 3, calling them baseless and confirming that no such discussions have taken place.

Atlee calls Deepika Padukone his lucky charm

Speaking about reuniting with Deepika Padukone, Atlee was full of admiration. He described her as extraordinary to work with and hinted that audiences will see a very different side of her as she returns to the screen after embracing motherhood.

The upcoming film, starring Allu Arjun and marking Atlee’s second collaboration with Deepika Padukone, is tentatively titled AA22xA.

