Govind Namdev Lauds Shah Rukh Khan For His Dedication Towards Work Despite Spinal Health Issues

Shah Rukh Khan on his work routine

Earlier, in an interview with The Guardian, Shah Rukh, while talking about his hectic work schedule, said he goes to sleep at 5 am. "When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep. And then I wake up about nine or 10 if I am shooting. But then I will come home at 2 am, take a bath and then work out before I go to sleep."