Govind Namdev Lauds Shah Rukh Khan For His Dedication Towards Work Despite Spinal Health Issues

Veteran actor Govind Namdev opened up about his working experience with Shah Rukh Khan and lauded his dedication towards work despite health issues. In an interview, Namdev revealed that SRK is the only person who works 24 hours a day, from going to the gym, learning dialogues, to attending events and doing other tasks.
Govind Namdev on working with Shah Rukh Khan
During his conversation with The Lallantop, Govind shared it was great working with Khan in Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. “Ek hi hai banda jo 24 ghante kaam karta hai, sona bhi 3-4 ghante, ussi mei dand bhaitak bhi hai, udghatan bhi karna hai, dialogue bhi yaad karna hai, kahin perform karne bhi jaana hai, main hairaan ho gaya ki ye kaisa aadmi hai. Physical bahut zyada problem hai, reedh ki haddi ki problem hai, kaafi problem hai, dekh kar hame bhi sikhaaya," he said.
He was surprised to see the Jawan star doing all these activities together. Namdev said Shah Rukh has multiple health problems, including a back problem, especially with his backbone, but he doesn’t care about it.
Shah Rukh Khan on his work routine
Earlier, in an interview with The Guardian, Shah Rukh, while talking about his hectic work schedule, said he goes to sleep at 5 am. "When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep. And then I wake up about nine or 10 if I am shooting. But then I will come home at 2 am, take a bath and then work out before I go to sleep."
On the work front, he will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King, with his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, it will arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026.