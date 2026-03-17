Veteran Actress Navnindra Behl Passes Away At 76, Son Kanu Behl Shares Heartfelt Tribute

Veteran actress Navnindra Behl died at the age of 76. The news of her demise was shared by her son, filmmaker Kanu Behl, in an Instagram post.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Navnindra Behl dies
Kanu Behl's mother actor Navnindra Behl no more Photo: Instagram/Kanu Behl
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Veteran actress Navnindra Behl died at the age of 76.

  • Her work spans across films, television and theatre.

  • The news of her demise was shared by her son, filmmaker Kanu Behl, in an Instagram post.

Veteran actor, writer and theatre director Navnindra Behl has passed away. She was 76. The news of her death was confirmed by her writer-filmmaker son Kanu Behl. Navnindra worked in films, TV and theatre, and delivered memorable performances in Maachis and Queen, among others. Behl became one of the most-loved characters in the popular TV show Ishqbaaaz, where she played Shivaay's (Nakuul Mehta's) grandmother.

Kanu Behl pens emotional note for his mother

On Monday, taking to his Instagram handle, Kanu shared a throwback picture of his mother and penned a heartfelt note. "My Titan. My faith. Love. Guide. Mentor. My heart. Go well, mumma. Until you birth me again," he wrote and added, "My eyes shall always seek that irrepressible smile, that warm chuckle, that bear hug, those burning curious eyes. Forever alight. Thank you for lighting my soul."

Have a look at his post here.

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Celebs pay tribute to Navnindra Behl

Celebs, including Anurag Kashyap, Seema Bhargava, Rasika Dugal, Nakuul Mehta and Rekha Bhardwaj, among others, commented on Kanu Behl's post.

Actor Nakuul, who shared a warm bond with Navnindra, penned a lengthy note, remembering his Ishqbaaaz's co-star. He shared multiple pics from the sets, recalling his best days with the actor.

An excerpt from his post reads: "The beauty of long running television shows is that they sometimes give you the opportunity to spend time with people who may have existed in worlds very different from yours until then..and then, almost magically, they end up shaping a significant part of who you were during those years. And long after the experience ends, some of what they stood for continues to find a home within you. We spent so many days sharing a set floor and many lunches over the three years we worked together on Ishqbaaaz (sic)."

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Navnindra Behl's career

Navnindra Behl had a career of over three decades. She starred in films like Maachis, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Queen, Gubbare and more. She also appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya on Netflix. On television, apart from starring in Ishqbaaaz, Behl also featured in Dil Boley Oberoi.

She was the eldest daughter of dramatist and theatre personality Kapoor Singh Ghuman. Her husband, veteran actor-filmmaker Lalit Behl, passed away in 2021.

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