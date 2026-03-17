Veteran Actress Navnindra Behl Passes Away At 76, Son Kanu Behl Shares Heartfelt Tribute

An excerpt from his post reads: "The beauty of long running television shows is that they sometimes give you the opportunity to spend time with people who may have existed in worlds very different from yours until then..and then, almost magically, they end up shaping a significant part of who you were during those years. And long after the experience ends, some of what they stood for continues to find a home within you. We spent so many days sharing a set floor and many lunches over the three years we worked together on Ishqbaaaz (sic)."