Madhu Malhotra Dies At 72: Actor Known For ‘Lambi Judai’ In Hero Passes Away

Summary of this article
Actor Madhu Malhotra passes away at 72 after a long film career.
Known for “Lambi Judai” appearance in Subhash Ghai’s Hero.
Appeared in Satte Pe Satta, Karz, King Uncle and Ghulam.
Veteran Hindi film actor Madhu Malhotra, known for her supporting roles in several popular films during the 1980s and 1990s, has passed away at the age of 72. The actor may not have frequently appeared in lead roles, but she remained a familiar face in many successful Bollywood films and memorable scenes.
Veteran actor Madhu Malhotra passes away at 72
Veteran Hindi film actor Madhu Malhotra, known for her supporting roles in several popular films during the 1980s and 1990s, has passed away at the age of 72. The actor may not have frequently appeared in lead roles, but she remained a familiar face in many successful Bollywood films and memorable scenes.
Madhu Malhotra’s performances often added emotional depth to the films she appeared in. Over the years, she worked alongside some of the biggest stars in Hindi cinema and featured in projects directed by leading filmmakers of that era.
One of the moments most closely associated with her career remains her appearance in the song “Lambi Judai” from Hero (1983), directed by Subhash Ghai. The song, sung by Reshma, became widely popular and is still remembered for its emotional tone. In the sequence, Madhu appeared as a gypsy woman whose poignant expression added to the melancholic mood of the song.
Early career and notable films
Madhu Malhotra began her film journey with the horror film Andhera (1975), produced by the Ramsay Brothers. Her early entry into mainstream Hindi cinema came later with The Great Gambler (1979), directed by Shakti Samanta. In the film, she played the sister of the protagonist portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan.
She also worked with filmmaker Subhash Ghai on the 1980 film Karz, in which she appeared alongside actors such as Rishi Kapoor, Simi Garewal and Tina Munim.
Another notable appearance came in Satte Pe Satta (1982), directed by Raj N. Sippy. The ensemble film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the lead roles, while Madhu appeared opposite actor Paintal.
Later roles in Hindi cinema
Although her career largely consisted of supporting roles, Madhu Malhotra continued to appear in several well-known films through the following decade. She played the sister of Anil Kapoor in a film adaptation of Heer Ranjha that starred Sridevi in the lead role.
In King Uncle (1993), directed by Rakesh Roshan, she portrayed Mrs Malik opposite actor Bharat Kapoor. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff and Nagma in key roles.
Madhu also appeared in Ghulam (1998), directed by Vikram Bhatt and starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji. Her final screen appearance came in the film Woh Bewafa Thi (2000), directed by Mohan Bhakri and featuring Sudesh Berry.
Through decades of supporting roles across popular films, Madhu Malhotra left behind a body of work that remains part of Hindi cinema’s memorable character performances.