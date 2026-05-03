Bollywood By Choice | When Hype Meets Reality, The Loudest Publicity Falls Silent At The Box Office

Ironically, Sholay was taken off the screen only when Sippy’s next ambitious venture, Shaan, was ready for release. This time, the publicity machine worked even harder. Shaan was pitched as the slick, urban successor to Sholay, with the glamour and sophistication of a James Bond-style thriller. It boasted an impressive cast and introduced Shakaal, played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda, as a villain expected to recreate the impact of Sholay’s Gabbar Singh, played by the late Amjad Khan.