AFC Women's Champions League Final: North Korea’s Naegohyang FC Defeats Tokyo Verdy To Lift Title

North Korea’s Naegohyang FC defeated Tokyo Verdy Beleza 1-0 to win soccer’s Asian Women’s Champions League on Saturday in the South Korean city of Suwon. Kim Kyong Yong scored the only goal of the game, her fourth of the tournament, just before halftime. The North Korean international forward, who also scored the winning goal in the semifinal win over South Korea’s Suwon FC on Wednesday, shot home from inside the area after receiving the ball from Kim Jung who broke free of the Japanese defense.

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Naegohyang FC vs Tokyo Verdy AFC Women's Champions League Final-1
Naegohyang Women's FC's players celebrate on the podium after winning the AFC Women's Champions League soccer final match against Tokyo Verdy Beleza in Suwon, South Korea | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon
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Naegohyang FC vs Tokyo Verdy AFC Womens Champions League Final-coach Ri Yu Il
Naegohyang Women's FC's coach Ri Yu Il lifts the trophy following his team's victory over Tokyo Verdy Beleza in the AFC Women's Champions League soccer final match in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Naegohyang FC vs Tokyo Verdy AFC Womens Champions League Final-
Naegohyang Women's FC's players celebrate on the podium after winning the AFC Women's Champions League soccer final match against Tokyo Verdy Beleza in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon
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Naegohyang FC vs Tokyo Verdy AFC Womens Champions League Final-
Naegohyang Women's FC's players celebrate after winning the AFC Women's Champions League soccer final match against Tokyo Verdy Beleza in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Naegohyang FC vs Tokyo Verdy AFC Womens Champions League Final-Rihona Ujihara
Tokyo Verdy Beleza's Rihona Ujihara, left, battles for the ball against Naegohyang Women's FC's Ri Myong Gum during the AFC Women's Champions League soccer final match in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Naegohyang FC vs Tokyo Verdy AFC Womens Champions League Final-
Tokyo Verdy Beleza's Yuna Aoki, left, battles for the ball against Naegohyang Women's FC's Ri Myong Gum during the AFC Women's Champions League soccer final match in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Naegohyang FC vs Tokyo Verdy AFC Womens Champions League Final-Choe Kum Ok
Naegohyang Women's FC's Choe Kum Ok, right, battles for the ball against Tokyo Verdy Beleza's Miyu Matsunaga during the AFC Women's Champions League soccer final match in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Naegohyang FC vs Tokyo Verdy AFC Womens Champions League Final-Kim Hye Yong
Naegohyang Women's FC's Kim Hye Yong reacts during the AFC Women's Champions League soccer final match against Tokyo Verdy Beleza in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon
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Naegohyang FC vs Tokyo Verdy AFC Womens Champions League Final-Yuna Aoki
Tokyo Verdy Beleza's Yuna Aoki, left, battles for the ball against Naegohyang Women's FC's Jong Kum during the AFC Women's Champions League soccer final match in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon
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Naegohyang FC vs Tokyo Verdy AFC Womens Champions League Final-Rihona Ujihara
Tokyo Verdy Beleza's Rihona Ujihara, left, vies for the ball against Naegohyang Women's FC's Ri Myong Gum during the AFC Women's Champions League soccer final match in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon
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Naegohyang FC vs Tokyo Verdy AFC Womens Champions League Final-
Tokyo Verdy Beleza's players pose for a team photo before the start of the AFC Women's Champions League soccer final match against Naegohyang Women's FC in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon
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Naegohyang FC vs Tokyo Verdy AFC Womens Champions League Final-
Naegohyang Women's FC's players pose for a team photo before the start of the AFC Women's Champions League soccer final match against Tokyo Verdy Beleza in Suwon, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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