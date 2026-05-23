AFC Women's Champions League Final: North Korea’s Naegohyang FC Defeats Tokyo Verdy To Lift Title
North Korea’s Naegohyang FC defeated Tokyo Verdy Beleza 1-0 to win soccer’s Asian Women’s Champions League on Saturday in the South Korean city of Suwon. Kim Kyong Yong scored the only goal of the game, her fourth of the tournament, just before halftime. The North Korean international forward, who also scored the winning goal in the semifinal win over South Korea’s Suwon FC on Wednesday, shot home from inside the area after receiving the ball from Kim Jung who broke free of the Japanese defense.
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