Heatstroke Cases Rise As Power Consumption Hits Record 270.82 GW

A relentless heatwave across vast swathes of India has pushed the country’s peak power demand to an unprecedented 270.82 gigawatts (GW) , as authorities scramble to manage a surge in heatstroke cases and strain on the electricity grid.
The record was set on May 21 at 3:45 PM, marking the fourth consecutive day of all-time highs.
Data from the Ministry of Power shows demand climbing sharply from 257.37 GW on May 18 to the current record, driven by the widespread use of air conditioners and coolers as temperatures soared past 45 degrees Celsius in multiple regions. On the same day, the national capital, New Delhi, recorded a scorching 45.3 degrees Celsius.
Vipul Kumar, Partner & Managing Director, Xynteo said: “India’s record peak power demand of 265 GW is a strong signal that the country’s power sector focus should shift from capacity addition to grid flexibility. Structural factors such as rising temperatures, rapid urbanisation, digital infrastructure, and household electricity consumption growth are making power demand concentrated and harder to predict.”
He added: “This requires investments in grid capacity additions, energy storage, and demand-side management. As India continues its economic growth journey, the ability to meet peak power demand reliably is critical to supporting the rapid electrification of the household and industrial sectors. We must shift focus from expanding infrastructure in isolation to creating an integrated, adaptive energy ecosystem that sustainably meets evolving consumption patterns.”
The extreme heat has been most severe in the northern and central belts, with the city of Banda in Uttar Pradesh hitting 47.6 degrees Celsius.
Health Emergency Across States
The brutal conditions are taking a heavy toll on public health. In Maharashtra alone, officials have reported 226 heatstroke cases and at least two confirmed deaths since March, with six other suspected fatalities under investigatio. In the West Vidarbha region, which includes Akola and Amravati, authorities have documented 131 heat-related cases, with two suspected deaths recently reported in Akola district.
Delhi recorded its first major severe heatstroke case of the season when a 24-year-old man was admitted to RML Hospital in an unconscious state. Doctors are treating the patient with emergency ice-water immersion protocols.