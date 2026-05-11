India added record 44 GW solar capacity in 2025, Thane- based NGO has been informed

Summary of this article
India added a record 44 gigawatts of solar capacity in 2025, pushing the total installed capacity in the country to 150 GW.
The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has highlighted in reply to a Thane-based NGO.
This annual addition places India among global leaders, surpassing the United States (30-40 GW) and trailing only the EU and China, Nat-Connect.
There was a time, barely a decade ago, when solar panels were a rare sight in the Indian landscape—curiosities reserved for research labs or remote outposts. But today, the golden glare of photovoltaic arrays has become the new horizon of the Indian economy. In a landmark confirmation from the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), India officially scaled the 150 GW solar capacity milestone this year, powered by a staggering, record-breaking addition of 44 gigawatts in 2025 alone.
The disclosure came as a response to a nudge from Nat-Connect, a Thane-based NGO that had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging a "mass solar mission." The numbers shared by the ministry’s under secretary, Pradeep Kumar, tell a story of velocity that few countries can match. To put 44 GW in perspective: it’s nearly double the capacity added just the year before. While the world watches established giants like the U.S. grapple with policy shifts and mature markets, India is sprinting, trailing only China and the EU in annual growth.
For B.N. Kumar, director of Nat-Connect, this isn't just a win for the grid; it’s a total reimagining of the Indian identity. He recalls the pre-2014 era when the nation’s total solar footprint was a "mere 2.5 GW"—less than what the country now installs in a single productive month. This explosion is being fuelled by a trio of high-octane initiatives: PM Surya Ghar (the rooftop revolution), PM-KUSUM (powering the heartlands), and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which is finally building a "Made in India" supply chain for solar cells.
But the real human impact lies in the "decentralization" of power. The NGO's appeal to the Prime Minister envisions a solar movement modelled after the Swachh Bharat campaign—shifting the narrative from massive, corporate-owned solar parks to individual rooftops and farmers' fields. The goal is simple yet profound: reducing an 85% dependence on imported crude oil by turning every sun-drenched terrace into a mini power plant. As India settles into its new rank as the world’s third-largest solar producer, the message from Thane to Delhi is clear: the sun belongs to the people, and the mission has only just begun.