Bakrid Goat Dispute Triggers Tension at Thane Housing Society, Several Injured

A dispute over sacrificial goats ahead of Bakrid triggered violence and tensions at a housing society in Thane’s Mira Road area.
Several people linked to VHP were injured after an alleged knife attack during the protest.
The incident sparked political reactions and renewed debate over Bakrid-related animal sacrifice in residential societies.
Tensions flared at a housing society in Maharashtra’s Thane district after a dispute over the construction of a temporary shed and the tying of sacrificial goats ahead of Bakrid escalated into violence, leaving at least three people injured.
The incident took place in Mira Road, a suburb in Thane district, where members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal joined local residents in objecting to the presence of goats and the temporary structure inside the society premises.
Knife Attack During Protest
According to police sources, the violence erupted around 12:50 am on May 26 when a man allegedly approached the protest site asking about local VHP leader Nagnath Kamble.
When protesters questioned him about his identity and purpose, the man allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked members of the gathering.
Several people, reportedly associated with the VHP, sustained injuries during the scuffle.
Police later registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by injured protester Harsh Singh. The accused was subsequently apprehended and handed over to authorities.
Hanuman Chalisa Protest, Police Prevent Further Escalation
Following the attack, VHP and Bajrang Dal workers gathered at the society gate and recited the Hanuman Chalisa while demanding strict action against the accused.
Police also intercepted some protesters who allegedly attempted to bring a pig to the housing society premises as part of what they described as a “Varaha Puja” protest against the tying of goats for sacrifice.
Senior police officials, including the Divisional Commissioner of Police, reached the spot and held discussions with both sides to control the situation and prevent further escalation.
Political Reactions Intensify Row
The controversy quickly triggered political reactions across party lines.
Sanjay Upadhyay warned against illegal slaughter and made controversial remarks regarding pigs being brought into housing societies in response to Bakrid-related practices.
Meanwhile, Pratap Sarnaik appealed for restraint and urged residents to respect the sentiments of all communities living in shared residential spaces.
He also alleged that outsiders were attempting to instigate tensions.
Abu Azmi said no illegal qurbani should be allowed and urged authorities to ensure that animal sacrifice, where permitted, is carried out in enclosed spaces as per official guidelines.
Maharashtra Government Tightens Bakrid Enforcement
The controversy comes amid heightened scrutiny over animal sacrifice practices ahead of Bakrid in Maharashtra.
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and several BJP leaders have urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to impose a blanket ban on goat sacrifice in housing societies and chawls.
BMC officials, however, have maintained that detailed guidelines governing religious animal slaughter are already in place.
Separately, the Maharashtra government has directed police to invoke stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against cattle smugglers and illegal slaughterhouses ahead of Bakrid.