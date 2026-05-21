Calcutta High Court Reserves Verdict On Pleas Challenging Bengal’s Eid Slaughter Rules

Calcutta High Court reserved judgment on petitions against Bengal’s Eid animal slaughter guidelines.
Petitioners argued the law allows exemptions for religious purposes under Section 12.
State said restrictions, including fit certificates and ban on public slaughter, follow existing law and court orders.
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday reserved judgment on a bunch of petitions challenging a recent West Bengal government notification on animal slaughter during next week's Eid al-Adha.
In order to carry out the religious rites during the celebration, the petitioners requested an exception under Section 12 of the Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950.
Senior lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, appearing for one petitioner, submitted before the court that the Act was framed in 1950, when agriculture was dependent on domestic animals, but at present, farming is technology-driven.
According to him, the Act's clause 12 permits relaxation for religious reasons.
Additionally, Bhattacharya asserted that West Bengal's cattle population has grown healthily over time.
The state and the Center's attorneys opposed the pleas, arguing that the notification imposing some restrictions was given in accordance with the Act's provisions and rulings from this high court in 2018 and 2022.
According to the notification's terms, livestock must be vetted for age and health in accordance with legal requirements.
In a notification, the West Bengal government issued a set of guidelines barring animal slaughter without a "fit certificate" from authorities and warned of penal action if the directions are not followed.
The state also made it clear that animal slaughter in open public places would be "strictly prohibited".