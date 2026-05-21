Calcutta High Court Reserves Verdict On Pleas Challenging Bengal’s Eid Slaughter Rules

According to him, the Act's clause 12 permits relaxation for religious reasons.



Additionally, Bhattacharya asserted that West Bengal's cattle population has grown healthily over time.



The state and the Center's attorneys opposed the pleas, arguing that the notification imposing some restrictions was given in accordance with the Act's provisions and rulings from this high court in 2018 and 2022.



According to the notification's terms, livestock must be vetted for age and health in accordance with legal requirements.