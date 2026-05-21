BJP Launches Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Programme in Andhra Pradesh to Boost State Leadership

Beyond the heavy political jargon and training modules, the human element of the political struggle was on full display. Leaders spoke passionately about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s elevating global standing, using it as a source of pride to inspire local workers. Yet, the conversation quickly hit closer to home, veering into the daily anxieties of the common citizen. State leaders took direct aim at the ruling YSRCP, focusing heavily on fuel taxes—a move clearly calculated to align the party with the financial frustrations of everyday commuters and families across the state.