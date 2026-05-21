3 Indians Among 274 To Summit Mt Everest, Set New Record

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PTI
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Three Indians were among 274 climbers who successfully summited Mount Everest from Nepal's side, setting a new record for the highest number of ascents ever recorded in a day.

Mount Everest
Mount Everest Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • 3 Indians were among 274 climbers who successfully summited Mount Everest from Nepal's side

  • All 274 climbers reached the 8,848.86-metre peak on Wednesday.

  • On Thursday, India's Lakshmikanta Mandal also reached the world's highest peak.

All 274 climbers reached the 8,848.86-metre peak on Wednesday.

These climbers, including 150 Nepalese sherpas, reached the summit in a single day, informed Rishi Ram Bhandari, general secretary of the Expedition Operators Association in Nepal.

The three Indian mountaineers who were part of the team that made a World Record are Tulasi Reddi Palpunoori, Sandeep Are and Ajay Pal Singh Dhaliwal.

This is the new record set by the Everest summitters this spring, he said, adding that 502 climbers had acquired permission to climb the Everest in spring 2026.

Earlier, in May 2019, 223 climbers had reached the summit in a single day from the Nepalese side.

Mount Everest summit halted as huge ice glacier blocks the entry route to Camp 1 - PTI
Mount Everest Route Shut By Huge Glacier Chunk Amid Climbing Rush

By Outlook Sports Desk

On Thursday, India's Lakshmikanta Mandal also reached the world's highest peak.

Mandal scaled Everest along with eight others, including six Nepalese sherpas, according to Pioneer Adventure Pvt. Ltd., the organiser of the expedition.

The other new records set this spring are by Nepal's Kami Rita Sherpa, who broke his own record by climbing the summit for the 32nd time.

Similarly, Lhakpa Sherpa, from Nepal, became the first woman to climb Mt. Everest for a record 11 times this season.

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Mount Everest summit halted as huge ice glacier blocks the entry route to Camp 1 - PTI

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