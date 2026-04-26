Cracks In BJD Ranks: Ex-MP Manjulata Mandal, Walk Out

The couple announced their decision citing “personal and political reasons,” though sources indicate growing dissatisfaction within local party ranks may have contributed to the move.

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Outlook News Desk
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Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik
Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik | Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Manjulata Mandal and Muktikanta Mandal resigned from the Biju Janata Dal.

  • Exit linked to possible internal dissatisfaction; future political plans remain undisclosed.

  • Move may influence regional political equations ahead of upcoming elections in Odisha.

Biju Janata Dal, former MP Manjulata Mandal and her husband, ex-MLA Muktikanta Mandal, have resigned from the party along with several supporters, signalling internal churn ahead of upcoming political battles.

The couple announced their decision citing “personal and political reasons,” though sources indicate growing dissatisfaction within local party ranks may have contributed to the move. Their exit is seen as significant in their region, where both leaders have held considerable influence and grassroots networks.

While neither leader immediately clarified their next political step, speculation is rife about a possible shift to another party or a strategic regrouping ahead of elections. Political observers note that such exits often trigger realignments at the constituency level, potentially impacting voter equations.

The Biju Janata Dal has not issued a detailed response yet, but party insiders downplayed the development, maintaining that organisational strength remains intact under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik.

The resignations add to a series of recent political shifts in Odisha, where parties are recalibrating strategies and consolidating support bases. As elections approach, defections and departures are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the state’s political landscape.

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