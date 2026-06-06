Modi’s Yoga Guru to Lead Yoga Day Celebrations at New York's Times Square

P
PTI
Published at:

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga celebrations, HD Nagendra will also inaugurate a special Yoga and wellness retreat at Monticello, New York

idy at conference
The 10th International Day of Yoga saw a grand celebration at Times Square.
Summary of this article

  • The retreat is being organised by the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), BRUHUD NY Seniors, and Jaipur Foot USA

  • Nagendra will also be the chief guest at the International Day of Yoga celebrations at Times Square on June 21

  • The theme for this year's IDY is ‘Yoga for Healthy Aging'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s yoga guru H R Nagendra will lead the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at the iconic Times Square in New York on June 21.

Ahead of the IDY celebrations, Nagendra will also inaugurate a special Yoga and wellness retreat at Monticello, New York, from June 12 to 14.

The retreat will feature yoga sessions, meditation, lectures on stress management, healthy aging, holistic wellness, and interactive discussions with community leaders, physicians, and wellness professionals.

The retreat is being organised by the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), BRUHUD NY Seniors, and Jaipur Foot USA. It will be attended by Nagendra, a Padma Shri awardee and president of the Bengaluru-based Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhan Samsthana (S-VYASA) University, and N K Manjunath, vice chancellor of the university.

Nagendra will also be the chief guest at the International Day of Yoga celebrations at Times Square on June 21, organised by the Consulate General of India in New York.

Related Content
Madonna's Pride Month New York concert - Instagram/Madonna
June 5 horoscope - null
San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks will be up against each other in the NBA finals 2025-26 starting from Wednesday, June 3. - | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Shakira enters for a panel on the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament halftime show at the Global Citizen NOW summit in New York. - | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

“I am delighted to visit New York for the International Day of Yoga celebrations. I am honored to join the Times Square Yoga event at the invitation of the Consulate General of India, New York,” Nagendra said in a statement.

“Yoga is India’s timeless gift to humanity. The global recognition of yoga received a historic boost through the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose initiative at the United Nations led to the declaration of June 21 as the International Day of Yoga,” Prem Bhandari, President of RANA, said.

The theme for this year's IDY is ‘Yoga for Healthy Aging,’ which seeks to position yoga as a tool for promoting longevity, mobility, and preventive healthcare.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on December 11, 2014, declaring June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21, 2015. Since then, millions of people around the globe have celebrated this day each year.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories