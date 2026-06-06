World Yogasana Championships 2026: PM Narendra Modi Declares Open Historic First Edition In Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open the World Yogasana Championships 2026 in Ahmedabad via video conferencing on Thursday (June 4). More than 400 athletes from over 60 countries, including the USA, Ghana, Kenya, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan, are taking part in the five-day event at the Eka Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. India have fielded a 122-member contingent. The athletes are competing across six age categories -- sub-Junior men and women (10-14 years), junior men and women (14-18 years), senior (18-28 years), senior A (28-35 years), senior B (35-45 years) and senior C (45-55 years) -- in individual events and artistic events. The participants are assessed and judged on strength, flexibility, balance, endurance, and precision. An electronic scoring system has been introduced to enhance transparency, consistency, and judging standards.
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