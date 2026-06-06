World Yogasana Championships 2026: PM Narendra Modi Declares Open Historic First Edition In Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open the World Yogasana Championships 2026 in Ahmedabad via video conferencing on Thursday (June 4). More than 400 athletes from over 60 countries, including the USA, Ghana, Kenya, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan, are taking part in the five-day event at the Eka Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. India have fielded a 122-member contingent. The athletes are competing across six age categories -- sub-Junior men and women (10-14 years), junior men and women (14-18 years), senior (18-28 years), senior A (28-35 years), senior B (35-45 years) and senior C (45-55 years) -- in individual events and artistic events. The participants are assessed and judged on strength, flexibility, balance, endurance, and precision. An electronic scoring system has been introduced to enhance transparency, consistency, and judging standards.

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Inauguration of 1st World Yogasana Sports Championship
In this image received on June 4, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers video message during the virtual inauguration of 1st World Yogasana Sports Championship, in New Delhi. | Photo; PMO via PTI
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1st World Yogasana Championship 2026
A true celebration of global sporting excellence as athletes represented their countries with pride and passion in the 1st Edition of World Yogasana Championship 2026. | Photo: World Yogasana Championship-Team
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1st World Yogasana Championship 2026
Ahmedabad Witnesses History as World Yogasana Championship 2026 Gets Underway. | Photo: World Yogasana Championship-Team
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1st World Yogasana Championship 2026
Balancing strength and serenity, athletes transformed the competition floor into a showcase of human potential. | Photo: World Yogasana Championship-Team
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1st World Yogasana Championship 2026
Day 1 witnessed breathtaking performances as the world's finest Yogasana athletes competed for glory in Ahmedabad. | Photo: World Yogasana Championship-Team
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1st World Yogasana Championship 2026
Defying limits, embracing excellence. Every pose told a story of years of discipline and dedication. | Photo: World Yogasana Championship-Team
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1st World Yogasana Championship 2026
Different Nations, One Passion. Athletes united through the art and sport of Yogasana in Ahmedabad. | Photo: World Yogasana Championship-Team
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1st World Yogasana Championship 2026
From gravity-defying balances to extraordinary flexibility, Day 1 of the World Yogasana Championship 2026 showcased the limitless potential of the human body and mind. | Photo: World Yogasana Championship-Team
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1st World Yogasana Championship 2026
Moments that leave spectators speechless and judges impressed. Day 1 was packed with extraordinary performances. | Photo: World Yogasana Championship-Team
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1st World Yogasana Championship 2026
Precision. Power. Perseverance. The essence of competitive Yogasana unfolded before a global audience. | Photo: World Yogasana Championship-Team
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1st World Yogasana Championship 2026
Where flexibility meets fearlessness. Athletes pushed the boundaries of possibility on Day 1. | Photo: World Yogasana Championship-Team
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1st World Yogasana Sports Championship
Netherlands Tetyana Tolbatova shows her skill as she participates in the 1st World Yogasana Championship 2026, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI
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1st World Yogasana Sports Championship
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and yoga guru Ramdev during the virtual inauguration of 1st World Yogasana Sports Championship by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Eka Arena stadium, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI
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