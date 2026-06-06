World Yogasana Championships 2026: PM Narendra Modi Declares Open Historic First Edition In Ahmedabad

In this image received on June 4, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers video message during the virtual inauguration of 1st World Yogasana Sports Championship, in New Delhi. | Photo; PMO via PTI

1/12 A true celebration of global sporting excellence as athletes represented their countries with pride and passion in the 1st Edition of World Yogasana Championship 2026. | Photo: World Yogasana Championship-Team





2/12 Ahmedabad Witnesses History as World Yogasana Championship 2026 Gets Underway. | Photo: World Yogasana Championship-Team





3/12 Balancing strength and serenity, athletes transformed the competition floor into a showcase of human potential. | Photo: World Yogasana Championship-Team





4/12 Day 1 witnessed breathtaking performances as the world's finest Yogasana athletes competed for glory in Ahmedabad. | Photo: World Yogasana Championship-Team





5/12 Defying limits, embracing excellence. Every pose told a story of years of discipline and dedication. | Photo: World Yogasana Championship-Team





6/12 Different Nations, One Passion. Athletes united through the art and sport of Yogasana in Ahmedabad. | Photo: World Yogasana Championship-Team





7/12 From gravity-defying balances to extraordinary flexibility, Day 1 of the World Yogasana Championship 2026 showcased the limitless potential of the human body and mind. | Photo: World Yogasana Championship-Team





8/12 Moments that leave spectators speechless and judges impressed. Day 1 was packed with extraordinary performances. | Photo: World Yogasana Championship-Team





9/12 Precision. Power. Perseverance. The essence of competitive Yogasana unfolded before a global audience. | Photo: World Yogasana Championship-Team





10/12 Where flexibility meets fearlessness. Athletes pushed the boundaries of possibility on Day 1. | Photo: World Yogasana Championship-Team





11/12 Netherlands Tetyana Tolbatova shows her skill as she participates in the 1st World Yogasana Championship 2026, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI





12/12 Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and yoga guru Ramdev during the virtual inauguration of 1st World Yogasana Sports Championship by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Eka Arena stadium, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI





