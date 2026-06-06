Jharkhand: CPI (Maoist) Member Wanted In Multiple Cases Arrested In Latehar

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Mukesh Ganjhu, alleged to be a close aide of Maoist leader Ravindra Ganjhu, was arrested during a police raid in Latehar district.

Jharkhand Maoist arrest, Mukesh Ganjhu arrest, Latehar Maoist arrest
Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Bajrimari-Belgarha village under the Chandwa Police Station limits and apprehended Ganjhu on Thursday, Latehar Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav said. File Photo; Representative image
Summary of this article

  • Alleged CPI (Maoist) member Mukesh Ganjhu was arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district.

  • Police said he is wanted in multiple cases, including arson incidents and a murder.

  • Investigators identified him as a close aide of Maoist leader Ravindra Ganjhu.

A 32-year-old member of the banned CPI (Maoist), wanted in several criminal cases across Jharkhand, has been arrested in Latehar district, police said on Saturday.

According to PTI, the accused, Mukesh Ganjhu, is alleged to be a close aide of Maoist Ravindra Ganjhu, a regional committee member of the banned outfit, and is wanted in cases including arson and murder.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Bajrimari-Belgarha village under the Chandwa Police Station limits and apprehended Ganjhu on Thursday, Latehar Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav said.

“We have arrested Mukesh Ganjhu, a close aide of Maoist Ravindra Ganjhu, a regional committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist). Nine criminal cases are pending against him at various police stations in Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla and other districts,” he said.

Ganjhu was accused of being involved in incidents of arson near Kathpuliya in the Chandwa Police Station area in 2022 and at the Lapra bridge in 2023, PTI reported.

He was also wanted in the 2023 murder of Pradyumn Yadav, a member of the Van Raksha Samiti in Jamuari village, Gaurav said.

PTI reported that Ganjhu is considered a close associate of Ravindra Ganjhu, a regional committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist).

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(With inputs from PTI)

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