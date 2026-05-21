27 Maoists Surrender Before Jharkhand Police Under Operation Navjeevan

Twenty-seven Maoists belonging to the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before Jharkhand Police on Thursday under ‘Operation Navjeevan’, as security forces intensified operations in the insurgency-hit Saranda and Kolhan regions, according to PTI.
The cadres laid down arms in the presence of Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra and senior officers of the Jharkhand Police, Jharkhand Jaguar and the CRPF, PTI reported.
“Twenty-seven Maoists, wanted in a large number of cases, surrendered before the police under ‘Operation Navjeevan’. A total of 22 Maoists were killed, 44 arrested and 29 surrendered in 2026. We appeal to the remaining few to return to the mainstream,” a senior police officer said.
According to PTI, the surrendered Maoists were part of the group led by Misir Besra, the last active politburo member of the CPI (Maoist), who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore and has been active in the Saranda and Kolhan regions.
Among those who surrendered were ‘sub zonal commander’ Sagen Aangariya alias Dokol, who is wanted in 123 cases, and JJMP ‘sub zonal commander’ Sachin Beg, police said.
Mishra said joint efforts by security forces to eliminate extremism from the state would continue and added that the 27 Maoists who surrendered would be rehabilitated with full support.
“We appeal to those who have not surrendered to renounce the path of violence and come to the mainstream,” CRPF IG Saket Singh said.
PTI reported that around 21 new Advanced Camp Locations (ACLs) and Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) have been established in the Saranda region to strengthen the security presence.
(With inputs from PTI)