27 Maoists Surrender Before Jharkhand Police Under Operation Navjeevan

The surrendered cadres, linked to CPI (Maoist) leader Misir Besra’s group, laid down arms before senior police and CRPF officers in Jharkhand.

Ranchi: Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra, right, felicitates a maoist after 27 Maoists surrendered before the police under 'Operation Navjeevan', in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Thursday, May 21, 2026. The ultras, belonging to the banned CPI (Maoist), laid down arms before senior officers of the Jharkhand Police, Jharkhand Jaguar and the CRPF, among other units, they said. (PTI Photo)