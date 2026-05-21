UP Robbery: ‘Kachcha-Baniyan’ Style Dacoits Loot Houses, Six Injured

Armed robbers attacked multiple houses in Mustafabad and Sithauli villages early Wednesday.
Six people were injured after residents resisted the attackers during the robbery.
Police formed five investigation teams after the incidents came to light.
Dacoits dressed only in undergarments carried out a series of robberies in Mustafabad and neighbouring Sithauli villages, holding families hostage and injuring six people, according to PTI.
The robberies took place early Wednesday when armed men scaled the wall of farmer Nizakat’s house in Mustafabad and forced the family hostage inside the house. When family members resisted, the attackers assaulted them and escaped with four tolas of gold, three kilograms of silver and Rs 1.25 lakh in cash, PTI reported.
The six injured people were referred to the district hospital.
Police said the robbers also beat women in the house for keeping a chicken dish at home and told them to eat only vegetables.
After the attack in Mustafabad, the gang targeted four more houses in adjoining Sithauli village and fled with ornaments and cash.
Police action gathered pace late in the night after Bareilly Range DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni visited the affected houses and ordered immediate action. Sahni said five teams had been deployed to investigate the robberies, reported PTI.
The incidents come weeks after a similar robbery in south Delhi that police linked to the alleged ‘kachcha-baniyan’ gang.
On May 1, gang members allegedly entered a house in Sarvodaya Enclave after climbing onto a balcony using a tree near the boundary wall adjoining Vijay Mandal Park, police had said.
“They cut open the door lock using a cutter and entered the house. The residents were held hostage and locked inside a room before the accused ransacked the premises for nearly an hour,” a police officer had said.
The gang escaped with cash, jewellery and other valuables. CCTV footage from the house showed three masked men wearing gloves and socks and carrying tools linked to the ‘kachcha-baniyan’ gang.
Days later, three alleged gang members were arrested after a gunfight in Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar area.
(With inputs from PTI)