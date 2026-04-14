Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 4: Adivi Sesh Film Faces Crucial Monday Test

Summary of this article
Dacoit box office collection day 4 expected to drop to ₹2–2.5 crore.
Opening weekend total stands at ₹19.80 crore despite wide release.
Monday test crucial for ₹80–100 crore budget film’s box office fate.
Dacoit's box office collection on day 4 is now the key talking point as the Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer enters its first weekday. After an underwhelming opening weekend, the film finds itself at a crucial juncture where Monday’s numbers could shape its overall run.
Released to mixed-to-negative reviews, the action drama managed a modest start but failed to build strong momentum over the weekend. While expectations of a jump remained, the numbers suggest a rather flat trajectory so far.
Dacoit box office collection struggles over opening weekend
The film opened with ₹6.55 crore on its first day, followed by ₹6.85 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, collections dipped slightly to ₹6.40 crore, taking the three-day India net total to ₹19.80 crore. These figures reflect an average performance, especially for a film mounted on a reported budget of ₹80–100 crore.
The worldwide gross after three days stands at ₹34.77 crore, which again points to a lukewarm response. Audience reception has been mixed, with performances receiving some appreciation, but the screenplay drawing criticism.
Dacoit day 4 prediction: Monday test becomes crucial
Early estimates suggest that Dacoit box office collection day 4 could see a significant drop, with earnings expected in the range of ₹2 to ₹2.50 crore. If these numbers hold, the four-day total would land around ₹21–22 crore net in India.
Industry trackers often view Monday collections as a strong indicator of a film’s staying power. In this case, the dip appears inevitable, but the extent of the fall will determine whether the film can recover over the week.
Reviews have largely been mixed, with many pointing out issues in the screenplay despite strong performances. With limited growth over the weekend, Dacoit now faces an uphill task at the box office. The film was released in theatres on Friday, and its performance over the coming days will be closely watched.