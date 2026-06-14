Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Day 2: Kangana Ranaut Film Sees Growth, Crosses ₹2 Crore

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Day 2 earned ₹1.45 crore nationwide.
Kangana Ranaut's film crossed ₹2.45 crore India net collections.
BOGO offer and 2,000-plus shows yielded limited box-office gains.
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office's day 2 has delivered a slight improvement in numbers, but Kangana Ranaut's latest film is still struggling to build strong momentum at the ticket window. The 26/11-inspired drama witnessed growth on Saturday, though its overall performance remains modest compared to expectations.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata earned ₹1.45 crore on its second day in theatres. This takes the film's total India net collection to approximately ₹2.45 crore after two days of release.
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Shows Limited Growth
The makers attempted to boost weekend footfalls by introducing a Buy One Get One (BOGO) ticket offer. The promotional campaign was aimed at attracting more audiences to theatres and strengthening the film's opening weekend performance.
However, early trade reports suggest the offer delivered only limited results. While collections improved from the opening day, occupancy levels remained relatively low across several centres. The film's Saturday growth was not enough to generate a major box office breakthrough.
Compared to some of Kangana Ranaut's recent releases, the opening remains on the lower side. Emergency had opened at ₹2.50 crore, while Tejas collected ₹1.25 crore on its first day. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata began its run with ₹1 crore before registering a modest jump on Day 2.
Kangana Ranaut Film Faces Tough Competition In Cinemas
Another challenge has been the crowded theatrical landscape. The film is competing with several new releases, including Diljit Dosanjh's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Manoj Bajpayee's Governor and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.
Despite securing more than 2,000 shows nationwide, audience turnout has remained restrained. The film will now rely heavily on Sunday collections to improve its opening weekend total.
Directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set against the backdrop of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The story highlights the bravery of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers at Mumbai's Cama Hospital, drawing inspiration from the real-life actions of nurse Anjali Kulthe. Alongside Kangana Ranaut, the film also stars Girija Oak Godbole, Smita Tambe and Esha Dey in pivotal roles.