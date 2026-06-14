Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Day 2: Kangana Ranaut Film Sees Growth, Crosses ₹2 Crore

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set against the backdrop of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The story highlights the bravery of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers at Mumbai's Cama Hospital, drawing inspiration from the real-life actions of nurse Anjali Kulthe. Alongside Kangana Ranaut, the film also stars Girija Oak Godbole, Smita Tambe and Esha Dey in pivotal roles.