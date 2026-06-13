Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut's Film Earns Rs 1 Crore Despite Positive Reviews

During the trailer launch event of the film, Ranaut, who is also BJP MP, said that the name of the film “was bestowed upon the labour class of our country by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2025. The people we call specially abled, he changed it into Divyangjan. Similarly, the Yojanas made for widow women, he renamed it to Kalyani Yojana. The workers who make products with their hands, he called them Vishwakarma. He recognised our labourers and called them the Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata, and that really touched us. Hence, we wanted this title.”