Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut's Film Earns Rs 1 Crore Despite Positive Reviews

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection: Kangana Ranaut-starrer received lukewarm response despite positive reviews.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 1 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata had a slow start at the box office.

  • It is facing tough competition from Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aayunga.

  • Kangana Ranaut's film opened to positive reviews, so, the film is expected to see a boost in its collections over the weekend.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office report: Kangana Ranaut is back to screen after her 2025 film Emergency, which was a box office disaster. This time she has not let us down. Based on real events, the film revolves around the medical caregivers who found themselves at the heart of the crisis during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata focuses on the nurses who left no stone unturned to safeguard the patients when their hospital was under crossfire.

The story is inspired by the real-life courage of nurses like Anjali Kulthe and her co-workers, who helped protect several pregnant women, safely delivering a child during the attack without weapons or security.

Director-writer Manoj Tapadia has succeeded in pulling the audience into a two-hour runtime film with his brilliance. The film opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Apart from Kangana, Girija Oak, Esha Dey, Suhita Thatte and Rasika Agashe have received equal praise for their stellar acts. 

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 1 - YouTube
Main Vaapas Aayunga Box Office Collection Day 1: Imtiaz Ali's Film Off To A Slow Start, Earns Over Rs 1 Crore

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film opened at Rs 1 crore nett (Rs 1.19 crore gross) across 2,181 shows at 11% occupancy.

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With the positive word of mouth, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is expected to see a rise in its collections in the upcoming days. However, it will face tough competition from Imtiaz Ali-directed Main Vaapas Aayunga, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Governor and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.

Kangana Ranaut's last film Emergency tanked at the box office. Directed by Ranaut, it reportedly made a worldwide lifetime collection of around Rs 16.52 crore.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is expected to outdo Emergency.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata X Review: Kangana Ranaut Wins Praise - IMDb
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata X Review: Netizens Praise Kangana Ranaut In 26/11 Drama

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

During the trailer launch event of the film, Ranaut, who is also BJP MP, said that the name of the film “was bestowed upon the labour class of our country by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2025. The people we call specially abled, he changed it into Divyangjan. Similarly, the Yojanas made for widow women, he renamed it to Kalyani Yojana. The workers who make products with their hands, he called them Vishwakarma. He recognised our labourers and called them the Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata, and that really touched us. Hence, we wanted this title.”

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