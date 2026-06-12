Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata X Review: Netizens Praise Kangana Ranaut In 26/11 Drama

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata X Review, Kangana Ranaut's latest film has finally arrived in cinemas and early reactions suggest the emotional thriller is striking a chord with audiences. Inspired by the real-life heroism displayed inside Mumbai's Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks, the film shifts the focus away from armed forces and towards the nurses, ward boys, cleaners and medical staff who helped save nearly 400 lives during one of India's darkest nights.