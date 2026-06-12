Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata X Review: Netizens Praise Kangana Ranaut In 26/11 Drama

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata X Review praises Kangana Ranaut's restrained performance.
The film highlights the Cama Hospital staff who saved nearly 400 lives.
Early audience reactions applaud tense sequences and emotional storytelling.
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata X Review, Kangana Ranaut's latest film has finally arrived in cinemas and early reactions suggest the emotional thriller is striking a chord with audiences. Inspired by the real-life heroism displayed inside Mumbai's Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks, the film shifts the focus away from armed forces and towards the nurses, ward boys, cleaners and medical staff who helped save nearly 400 lives during one of India's darkest nights.
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata X review: what netizens are saying
The first wave of reactions on X has been overwhelmingly appreciative of both the subject matter and Kangana Ranaut's performance.
One user wrote, "My review of #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata. Amazing movie."
Several viewers have also singled out the film's tension-filled sequences. One social media user praised the scenes involving the terrorists entering the hospital, calling them nerve-racking and anxiety-inducing. The portrayal of Ajmal Kasab has also received appreciation from viewers for adding authenticity and fear to the narrative.
Kangana Ranaut's performance earns early praise
Even before release, many film enthusiasts had expressed confidence in Kangana's acting abilities despite differing opinions about her public persona. Online discussions around the trailer frequently highlighted her reputation as a performer capable of elevating intense, character-driven material.
Critics have also responded positively. Early reviews have described Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata as a tense and riveting human drama that avoids excessive melodrama while focusing on quiet courage and resilience. Strong performances and grounded storytelling have emerged as recurring points of praise.
The film, written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, released in cinemas on June 12 and tells the largely untold story of healthcare workers who stood between terror and hundreds of vulnerable patients inside Cama Hospital.