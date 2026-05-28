Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata First Look: Kangana Ranaut Plays A Brave Nurse In The Film About Unsung Heroes

Talking about the film, Kangana told Variety India, “We often celebrate loud heroism, but real courage is quieter – it shows up, stays back, and takes responsibility. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity – of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself. This is desh bhakti (patriotism) in its purest form, where duty becomes action.”