Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata First Look: Kangana Ranaut Plays A Brave Nurse In The Film About Unsung Heroes

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata sees Kangana Ranaut as a nurse.
She can be saving a patient in the first look poster.
The movie will debut in cinemas on June 12.
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film is Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, her first film after the box office debacle, Emergency (2025), where she played former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. On Thursday, Kangana unveiled her first look from Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. She plays a nurse in the film, which shows the bravery of medical staff.
Kangana's first look from Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata revealed
Sharing the motion poster on their Instagram handle, the makers wrote, "Kuch khaas karke, aam hi kehlaate. Woh dikhte toh hain, par nazar nahi aate.. 🇮🇳 #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata #TheUnseenHeroes (sic)."
In the poster, bruised Kangana with blood on her face, can be seen walking through fire. Dressed in a nurse’s uniform, she is seen helping one of her patients.
Have a look at Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata poster here.
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata release date
Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the drama is set to arrive in cinemas on June 12. It will clash with Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh and Vedang Raina. It will also lock horns with Manoj Bajpayee's Governor: The Silent Saviour and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, directed by Vikram Bhatt.
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata story
The film was announced in 2024. Kangana will play “the central role in the film, which will showcase the remarkable stories of ordinary people and their extraordinary achievements.”
Based on true events, the film tells the story of hospital workers who saved 400 patients during the 26/11 terrorist attacks at Mumbai’s Cama and Albless Hospital.
Talking about the film, Kangana told Variety India, “We often celebrate loud heroism, but real courage is quieter – it shows up, stays back, and takes responsibility. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity – of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself. This is desh bhakti (patriotism) in its purest form, where duty becomes action.”
She feels honoured to be part of a story that “salutes those who held the city together in its toughest moments.”
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata cast
Apart from Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Rasika Agashe, Aditya Mishra, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar and Suhita Thatte round out the cast.