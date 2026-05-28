Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata First Look: Kangana Ranaut Plays A Brave Nurse In The Film About Unsung Heroes

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: The first look of Kangana Ranaut-starrer has been unveiled today.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata first look out Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata sees Kangana Ranaut as a nurse.

  • She can be saving a patient in the first look poster.

  • The movie will debut in cinemas on June 12.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film is Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, her first film after the box office debacle, Emergency (2025), where she played former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. On Thursday, Kangana unveiled her first look from Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. She plays a nurse in the film, which shows the bravery of medical staff.

Kangana's first look from Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata revealed

Sharing the motion poster on their Instagram handle, the makers wrote, "Kuch khaas karke, aam hi kehlaate. Woh dikhte toh hain, par nazar nahi aate.. 🇮🇳 #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata #TheUnseenHeroes (sic)."

In the poster, bruised Kangana with blood on her face, can be seen walking through fire. Dressed in a nurse’s uniform, she is seen helping one of her patients.

Have a look at Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata poster here.

Kangana Ranaut returns to set for her upcoming film - Instagram/Manikarnika Films
Kangana Ranaut Returns To Set, Starts Filming Her Next Project Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata release date

Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the drama is set to arrive in cinemas on June 12. It will clash with Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh and Vedang Raina. It will also lock horns with Manoj Bajpayee's Governor: The Silent Saviour and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Related Content
null - null
Kangana Ranaut slams trolls criticising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes look. - Instagram
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut - The last time she addressed the Parliament on the women’s reservation bill, she drew criticism back home for her inaccurate claim about the number of women MLAs in the state assembly.
Kangana Ranaut Queen 2 Shoot to Begin Soon - IMDb

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata story

The film was announced in 2024. Kangana will play “the central role in the film, which will showcase the remarkable stories of ordinary people and their extraordinary achievements.”

Based on true events, the film tells the story of hospital workers who saved 400 patients during the 26/11 terrorist attacks at Mumbai’s Cama and Albless Hospital.

Talking about the film, Kangana told Variety India, “We often celebrate loud heroism, but real courage is quieter – it shows up, stays back, and takes responsibility. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity – of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself. This is desh bhakti (patriotism) in its purest form, where duty becomes action.”

She feels honoured to be part of a story that “salutes those who held the city together in its toughest moments.”

NTRNeel makers share new still - Instagram
NTRNeel: Makers Of Jr NTR Starrer Share Intriguing New Still Ahead Of First Glimpse Reveal

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata cast

Apart from Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Rasika Agashe, Aditya Mishra, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar and Suhita Thatte round out the cast.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories