Kangana Ranaut Returns To Set, Starts Filming Her Next Project Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Kangana Ranaut back in films

On Monday, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to repost a video originally shared by her production banner, Manikarnika Films Production. The video shows the actress arriving on set, greeting everyone and discussing scenes with director Manoj Tapadia. Kangana can also be seen going through the script ahead of the shoot. The video ends showing the clap board with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata written on it.