Kangana Ranaut Returns To Set, Starts Filming Her Next Project Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been focusing on politics and staying away from films, has returned to acting. Kangana has started working on her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. She shared pictures from the set.
Kangana Ranaut back in films
On Monday, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to repost a video originally shared by her production banner, Manikarnika Films Production. The video shows the actress arriving on set, greeting everyone and discussing scenes with director Manoj Tapadia. Kangana can also be seen going through the script ahead of the shoot. The video ends showing the clap board with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata written on it.
About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
The details about the film are still kept under wraps. It was announced in 2024, and it was said that Kangana will play “the central role in the film which will showcase the remarkable stories of ordinary people and their extraordinary achievements.”
Sharing the video, she wrote, "Nice to be back."
Kangana's last film was Emergency, where she played the titular role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also directed and co-produced the film. The political drama revolved around the 21 months of Emergency from 1975 to 1977. It also starred Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Milind Soman, among others, in significant roles. Despite stellar star cast, it tanked at the box office.