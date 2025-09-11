Supreme Court To Hear Kangana Ranaut’s Plea Against Defamation Case Over Farmer Protest Tweet

SC to hear Kangana Ranaut’s plea against defamation case filed by 73-year-old farmer protestor over her 2020–21 tweet comparing her to Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Bano.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court To Hear PIL Seeking Right To Passive Euthanasia For Rabies Patients
Supreme Court To Hear PIL Seeking Right To Passive Euthanasia For Rabies Patients | Photo- File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Actor-MP Kangana Ranaut has challenged the Punjab and Haryana High Court order refusing to quash a defamation case filed by 73-year-old farmer protestor Mahinder Kaur in 2021.

  • The complaint stems from Ranaut’s retweet allegedly misidentifying Kaur as Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano, which the complainant claims damaged her honour and reputation.

  • The High Court upheld the Bathinda Magistrate’s order, holding that prima facie case under Sections 499/500 IPC was made out, rejecting Ranaut’s arguments on procedural lapse

The Supreme Court would on September 12 hear the plea of actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut challenging the high court's refusal to quash a case against her for allegedly making defamatory remarks in connection with the 2020-21 farmer protests.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta is scheduled to hear the matter.

The actor-turned-politician challenged the defamation case which stemmed from her retweet consisting of her own comment about a woman protestor during the 2020-21 farmer protests against the now repealed farm laws.

The complaint was filed by Mahinder Kaur (73), who hails from Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Punjab's Bathinda district in 2021.

Her complaint in a Bathinda court said the actor made "false imputations and remarks" against her in a retweet by saying she was the same "dadi" namely Bilkis Bano, who was part of the Shaheen Bagh protest.

Related Content
Related Content

"There are specific allegations against the petitioner who is a celebrity, that false and defamatory imputations by her in the retweet have dented the respondent's reputation and lowered her in her own estimation, as also in the eyes of others. Therefore, filing of the complaint to vindicate her rights cannot be termed mala fide," the Punjab and Haryana High Court said in its August 1 order, dismissing Ranaut's plea.

"... A reading of the impugned order as a whole, makes it apparent that the Magistrate (Bathinda court) has duly applied mind to the material on record, and only after recording satisfaction that commission of offence under Sections 499 IPC is prima facie made out against the petitioner, the process has been issued..," the order read.

Janardhana Reddy, Out On Bail, Can't Go To Ballari To Campaign For BJP: Supreme Court - null
Janardhana Reddy, Out On Bail, Can't Go To Ballari To Campaign For BJP: Supreme Court

BY Outlook Web Bureau

The petition was filed before the high court under Section 482 of the erstwhile CrPC for quashing the complaint filed under Section 499/500 of the now repealed IPC and also the summoning order of February 22, 2022 by the trial court.

Kaur said she was also a part of dharnas (sit-ins) and demonstrations since the beginning of the farmers protest in 2020-21 against now repealed farm laws.

Despite her old age, she along with other protesters went to Delhi to participate in the agitation.

Kaur said she had absolutely no concern with the woman (dadi) from Shaheen Bagh who featured in the 'Time' magazine, with whom she had been compared in the tweet.

It was alleged in this manner, the petitioner Ranaut made "false imputation and defamatory remarks against the complainant hurting her pride, honour, and defaming her on social media".

Kaur filed the complaint in Bathinda in January 2021.

Kangana's counsel argued in the high court that the summoning order of the Bathinda court was not sustainable being violative of criminal procedure code.

After recording of preliminary evidence by the complainant, the magistrate called for a report from director, Twitter Communications India Private Limited (TCIPL), and he could not have summoned the petitioner as the report was never received, it was argued.

It was also contended that Ranaut had no intention to harm the complainant's reputation.

Justice Dahiya, in his order, observed, "...Non-receipt of report by TCIPL as to whether the alleged retweet has been made by the petitioner, cannot be a ground to divest the Magistrate (of court in Bathinda) of jurisdiction under Section 202 CrPC. The report could not be submitted as the company was neither the owner nor in control of twitter.com, and was a separate entity engaged only in research, development and marketing." 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Supreme Court Rejects Urgent Plea Against IND Vs PAK Match

  2. Suryakumar Yadav And Spirit Of Cricket: SKY Joins Legacy Of Captains After India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Match

  3. Pakistan Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Seek Opening Win Against OMA Before India Showdown

  4. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 3

  5. Asia Cup 2025: SKY's Withdrawing Of Appeal Against UAE Does Not Go Down Well With Aakash Chopra

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  2. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  3. The Missing Bench: The Stark Gender Divide That Plagues India’s Courtrooms

  4. Doda Tense After Arrest Of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, Restrictions Extended To Bhaderwah

  5. Bangalore Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Nepal Unrest: Death Toll Rises, Army Extends Leave For Gorkha Soldiers; Thousands Of Prisoners Escape Jails

  2. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  3. France Erupts In Violence: 200 Arrested As Protesters Clash With Police

  4. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  5. US Trade Advisor Warns India: ‘Won’t End Well’ If It Doesn’t Shift Away from Russia

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  3. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  4. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  5. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh

  6. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  7. Nepal Army Chief Steps In; Former Chief Justice Agrees To Lead As Interim Head

  8. Rahul Gandhi Slams Bihar Government Over Police Baton-Charge On Protesters