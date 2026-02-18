Tear Gas Fired as Farmers Clash with Police in Bathinda

In addition, he charged that following the protest call, police had raided the homes of farmer leaders to arrest them.



In order to demand the release of farmers Shagandeep Singh Jeond and Baldev Singh Chauke, who were detained during a protest last year and have been detained in Bathinda jail since April, the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) organised the demonstration on Wednesday.



Police in Samana, Patiala, halted several farmers who were going to Bathinda to join the demonstration near Gajewas hamlet on the Samana-Bhawanigarh route. Tipper trucks loaded with dirt were parked across the road.