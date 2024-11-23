Farmers In Bathinda Village Clash With Police Over Land Compensation For Expressway Project

Tension flared in a Bathinda village on Friday when a scuffle broke out between protesting farmers and police over compensation for land acquired for the Jamnagar-Amritsar expressway project. The clash resulted in injuries on both sides.
Police reported that five to six officers were injured after farmers allegedly pelted stones and attacked them with sticks. In response, the police used teargas and batons to regain control of the situation.
Farmers from Dunewala village, who were protesting, claimed they also sustained injuries during the incident.
The conflict arose after the Bathinda district administration took possession of more than 8 kilometers of land in Dunewala and two other villages as part of the Bharatmala road project and handed it over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This land is part of the Jamnagar-Amritsar expressway, a nearly 62-km stretch that passes through Bathinda district.
Officials explained that of the total compensation of Rs 731 crore for the land acquired, around Rs 693 crore has already been distributed and accepted by the farmers, with only a few disputes remaining over certain landowners. However, some farmers are now demanding an additional Rs 10-15 lakh per acre.
The farmers, who gathered in large numbers in Dunewala to protest the takeover, argued that higher compensation was paid in other areas and insisted that they too should receive a higher amount. While compensation rates were Rs 50 lakh per acre in some villages, the officials pointed out that the rates were slightly higher in areas closer to the national highway project.
Deputy Inspector General of Police, Bathinda, H S Bhullar, addressed reporters at the protest site, noting that some farmers from neighboring districts had joined the demonstration. He stated, “We have handed over possession of the land to the NHAI. Farmers from other districts are trying to take the law into their hands, but they won’t be allowed to create any disturbance.” He added that both police and administration were attempting to persuade the protesters to refrain from causing any disruptions.
Regarding the use of teargas, the DIG explained, “Stones were pelted at the police, and they tried to attack us with lathis, after which we had to use teargas. Five to six policemen were injured and sent to the hospital.” He urged the farmers to avoid taking the law into their own hands and instead engage in talks with the administration.
(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)