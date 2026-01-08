US Seizes Russia-Flagged Oil Tanker After High-Seas Chase In Atlantic

Washington cites sanctions violations as Moscow protests seizure, warns against use of force on civilian vessels

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
US Seizes Russia-Flagged Oil Tanker After High-Seas Chase In Atlantic
US Seizes Russia-Flagged Oil Tanker After High-Seas Chase In Atlantic
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • US forces boarded and seized the Russia-flagged oil tanker Marinera after a two-week pursuit in the North Atlantic

  • Russia protested strongly, calling the move illegal under international maritime law

  • The tanker was linked to sanctioned Venezuelan and Iranian oil trade, according to US officials

The United States has seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker, Marinera, following a dramatic, weeks-long pursuit across the Atlantic Ocean, escalating tensions between Washington and Moscow amid tightening sanctions enforcement.

According to the US military’s European Command, the tanker was seized for alleged violations of American sanctions related to illicit oil trade. The operation involved coordinated efforts by the US Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Defense, with logistical support from the United Kingdom.

Originally named Bella I, the vessel was sanctioned by the US in 2024 for its role in transporting oil linked to Venezuela and Iran. After an earlier failed boarding attempt near Venezuelan waters in December, the ship reportedly repelled US forces. Soon after, a Russian flag was painted onto its hull, and the tanker was formally added to Russia’s shipping registry.

Moscow responded sharply to the latest seizure. Russia’s Foreign Ministry urged the US to ensure “humane and dignified treatment” of Russian citizens aboard the vessel, while the Ministry of Transport argued that the operation violated the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which prohibits the use of force against vessels registered under another state’s jurisdiction. Although the US has not ratified the convention, it generally recognises its provisions as customary international law.

Related Content
Related Content

The seizure was confirmed publicly through social media posts by US officials. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth reiterated that the blockade of sanctioned Venezuelan oil “remains in full effect — anywhere in the world.” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the operation was part of a broader crackdown on so-called “ghost fleet” tankers used to evade sanctions.

British defence officials confirmed that UK armed forces provided “pre-planned operational support” during the interdiction, particularly in the strategic UK-Iceland-Greenland maritime corridor.

The New York Times reported that no Russian naval vessels were present during the boarding, avoiding a direct military confrontation between the two powers. Russian state broadcaster RT released images showing a helicopter approaching the tanker, claiming it had obtained exclusive footage of the operation.

The Marinera had reportedly been travelling from Iran to Venezuela before altering course in an apparent attempt to evade US surveillance. In recent days, it was closely monitored through aerial reconnaissance flights launched from US bases in Iceland, with British assets also involved.

The incident marks a significant escalation in the US enforcement of maritime sanctions and highlights growing friction over energy trade routes, international law, and military power projection on the high seas.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 5th Ashes Test Day 5: Jacob Bethell Only Hope For ENG As AUS Smell Victory In Sydney

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 7: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh Set To Perform At Opening Ceremony Along With Star Sri Lankan Actress

  4. Indian Cricketer Shubman Gill Meets British Influencer KSI In Mumbai - Check Pictures

  5. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: One-Sided Affair As PAK Clinch 6-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  3. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  4. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kolkata Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies; Further Temperature Dip Expected

  2. No One Knows Which Dog Is In What Mood, Says Supreme Court On Stray Animals

  3. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  4. Jharkhand Marks Historic First With Participation At World Economic Forum, Davos

  5. India Adopts Soft Power to Counter China in Global Buddhism

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Trump’s Greenland Gambit Puts NATO To The Test

  3. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  4. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  5. Trump Says Venezuela Will Be Providing 30 To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US

Latest Stories

  1. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

  2. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  3. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  4. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  5. Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

  6. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

  7. Saudi Coalition Launches Limited Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

  8. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark