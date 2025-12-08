The Boys Season 5 Teaser Shows Escalating Tension And Higher Stakes; Check Out Release Date

The Boys Season 5 is returning with its fifth and final season next year. Check out the release date here.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Boys Season 5
The Boys Season 5 teaser trailer, release date out Photo: YouTube/Amazon Prime Video
  • The Boys Season 5 will make its debut in April next year, with a two-episode premiere.

  • The finale episode will come out in May.

  • The stakes are higher this time, and it will be interesting to see how Butcher can avert disaster.

Emmy Award-winning drama series The Boys is back with its fifth and final season. On Saturday, during a panel at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, Amazon Prime Video announced the release date of the fifth season of The Boys. Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios show will make its debut in April next year, with a two-episode premiere, and will conclude in May with its final episode. The panel was led by showrunner Eric Kripke and the cast.

The Boys Season 5 teaser

The teaser trailer showed the tumultuous world set against the backdrop of political unrest and extreme violence. Homelander (Antony Starr) holds complete control over the world with his whims and impulsive nature. Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) are in the prison of a ‘Freedom Camp’. Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) goes missing. Annie (Erin Moriarty) tries to spark a resistance against a Supe-dominated world. Butcher (Karl Urban) is ready to use a virus that will forever eradicate the Supe. His action is likely to change the world and the people. The stakes are higher this time, and it will be interesting to see how Butcher can avert disaster.

Jensen Ackles will reprise his role as Soldier Boy, while Jared Padalecki is making his debut. But nothing much about his character is revealed in the teaser.

From the teaser, we get a hint that the upcoming season will be an explosive and meticulously crafted one.

The Boys season 5 release date

The Boys Season 5 will release on April 8, 2026, with the first two episodes, followed by weekly episodes until the season finale on May 20, 2026.

About The Boys

Based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the American satirical superhero drama was developed by Eric Kripke. It was first premiered in 2019, and got better with every season for the story and the performances. The second part came in 2020, followed by the third season in 2022, and the fourth one in 2024.

The show revolves around a group of vigilantes who fight the corrupt superheroes working under the company Vought International.

Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue, Colby Minifie, Aya Cash, Claudia Doumit, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, among others, round out the cast.

