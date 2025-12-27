Battle Of Galwan Teaser: Salman Khan As A Brave Indian Army Officer Delivers A Powerful Speech; Check Out Release Date

Salman Khan treated his fans with Battle of Galwan teaser on his 60th birthday.
Salman plays an Indian Army officer in the war drama.
Battle of Galwan will release in theatres on April 17, 2026.
The makers of Battle of Galwan unveiled the much-awaited teaser on the occasion of Salman Khan's 60th birthday. Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China, the war drama will see Salman in the role of an Indian Army officer. In the teaser, he can be seen with controlled aggression, and quiet authority, leaving a lasting impact on the viewers.
Battle of Galwan teaser features gritty, raw visuals, capturing the unforgiving terrain and realities of high-altitude combat.
Battle of Galwan teaser
The teaser begins with Salman's delivering a commanding speech as he prepares the Indian Army troops on how to take on the enemy. He then walks towards the enemy, with soldiers alongside him. In next clip, we see him with an unflinching gaze, holding a large wooden stick, ready to fight the Chinese troops. Towards the end of the video, Salman's character is seen hitting a person with the stick.
The teaser features vocals by Stebin Ben and a background score by Himesh Reshammiya.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan promises a tale of grit, glory, bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh and is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.
Battle of Galwan teaser reactions
As soon as the teaser dropped, netizens flooded social media praising the teaser and superstar.
One fan wrote, "Just watched the teaser of Battle Of Galwan and Salman Khan ka toh me Or bada fan hogaya! Powerful, pride and dhamaakedaar!"
"Dil jeet liya bhaijaan ne toh! What a fabulous teaser of Battle of Galwan! Absolutely extraordinary!," wrote another.
One user, praising his new look, wrote, "The mustache look of Salman Khan in the teaser of Battle Of Galwan, ye hai ek naya style! New trend loading!" One called the teaser "a perfect blend of emotions and realism".
Battle of Galwan will release in theatres on April 17, 2026.