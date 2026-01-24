Battle of Galwan Song Maatrubhumi Unveiled; Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh First Look Stirs Emotion

Maatrubhumi introduces the Battle of Galwan’s emotional and patriotic tone.
Chitrangda Singh’s first look reveals a soldier’s wife with quiet strength.
Salman Khan stars as an Indian Army officer in the song.
The makers of Battle of Galwan have unveiled 'Maatrubhumi', the first song from the film, offering an emotional and patriotic glimpse into the heart of the war drama. Led by Salman Khan, the track sets the emotional foundation of the narrative while quietly building anticipation around the film’s larger canvas.
Chitrangda Singh’s first look revealed
Maatrubhumi introduces Salman Khan as an Indian Army officer, anchoring the song in restraint rather than spectacle. The visuals focus on intimate moments of family life, intercut with scenes from the battlefield, creating a moving contrast between duty at the front and love at home.
The song also marks the first on-screen glimpse of Chitrangda Singh, who plays the wife of Salman Khan’s character. Her portrayal is understated and grounded. Dressed in simple traditional attire with minimal makeup, she embodies the quiet strength of a soldier’s spouse, offering emotional depth without melodrama.
Her presence acts as an emotional counterbalance to the film’s conflict-driven narrative, representing the families who bear the weight of service and sacrifice away from the battlefield.
Maatrubhumi anchors the film’s emotional core
The song shows the couple as parents to two young children, with scenes of warmth and belonging blending seamlessly with images of military duty. As the family sings Maatrubhumi, the visuals underline themes of love for home and nation, strengthening the song’s patriotic resonance.
Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the track carries a soulful, restrained melody. Lyrics by Sameer Anjaan add emotional clarity, while vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal elevate the song’s impact. Together, Maatrubhumi emerges as the emotional spine of Battle of Galwan, setting the tone for the story ahead.