Battle of Galwan Song Maatrubhumi Unveiled; Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh First Look Stirs Emotion

The first song from Battle of Galwan, titled Maatrubhumi, offers a deeply patriotic introduction to the war drama.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Stills from the song Maatrubhumi
Stills from the song Maatrubhumi Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Maatrubhumi introduces the Battle of Galwan’s emotional and patriotic tone.

  • Chitrangda Singh’s first look reveals a soldier’s wife with quiet strength.

  • Salman Khan stars as an Indian Army officer in the song.

The makers of Battle of Galwan have unveiled 'Maatrubhumi', the first song from the film, offering an emotional and patriotic glimpse into the heart of the war drama. Led by Salman Khan, the track sets the emotional foundation of the narrative while quietly building anticipation around the film’s larger canvas.

Chitrangda Singh’s first look revealed

Maatrubhumi introduces Salman Khan as an Indian Army officer, anchoring the song in restraint rather than spectacle. The visuals focus on intimate moments of family life, intercut with scenes from the battlefield, creating a moving contrast between duty at the front and love at home.

The song also marks the first on-screen glimpse of Chitrangda Singh, who plays the wife of Salman Khan’s character. Her portrayal is understated and grounded. Dressed in simple traditional attire with minimal makeup, she embodies the quiet strength of a soldier’s spouse, offering emotional depth without melodrama.

AR Rahman performs in UAE - Instagram
AR Rahman UAE Concert: Composer Performs Jana Gana Mana, Vande Mataram Amid Controversy

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Her presence acts as an emotional counterbalance to the film’s conflict-driven narrative, representing the families who bear the weight of service and sacrifice away from the battlefield.

Maatrubhumi anchors the film’s emotional core

The song shows the couple as parents to two young children, with scenes of warmth and belonging blending seamlessly with images of military duty. As the family sings Maatrubhumi, the visuals underline themes of love for home and nation, strengthening the song’s patriotic resonance.

Related Content
Related Content
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shreya Ghoshal will represent Indian cinema at the Republic Day parade - Instagram
Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Create History With First Cinema Tableau At The Republic Day Parade

BY Aishani Biswas

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the track carries a soulful, restrained melody. Lyrics by Sameer Anjaan add emotional clarity, while vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal elevate the song’s impact. Together, Maatrubhumi emerges as the emotional spine of Battle of Galwan, setting the tone for the story ahead.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Aim To Halt Delhi's Winning Run

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Verdict On Bangladesh's Participation Expected Today - Entire Timeline Of BCB-ICC Rift

  3. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Blue Colts Skittle NZ For 135 In Bulawayo

  4. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: ENG Bundle Lanka Tigers For 210 In Colombo

  5. Bangladesh At T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Vs BCB Row Explained With Past Precedents

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO Open 2026: Former No.2 Takes On Croatian Favourite In Round 3 Clash

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp Highlights, Australian Open: Serbian Clinches 400th Grand Slam Match Win

  3. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  4. Australian Open 2026: Swiss Ace Bows Out In Third Round With Defeat

  5. Australian Open 2026: Sinner Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot In Melbourne

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

  2. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  3. Shimla Snowfall Today: Fresh Winter Blanket Grips Hill Station Amid IMD Alerts

  4. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  5. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  2. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  3. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

  4. French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes To Push Through 2026 Budget

  5. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley