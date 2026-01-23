Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Create History With First Cinema Tableau At The Republic Day Parade

A glimpse into Hindi cinema’s cinematic tableau, where stillness, composition and emotion meet. From Awara and Chaudhvin Ka Chand to Baiju Bawra and Karigar, these iconic stills show how composed frames have shaped its visual language. Museum of Art & Photography

A glimpse into Hindi cinema’s cinematic tableau, where stillness, composition and emotion meet. From Awara and Chaudhvin Ka Chand to Baiju Bawra and Karigar, these iconic stills show how composed frames have shaped its visual language. Museum of Art & Photography