Oscar Winner MM Keeravani To Compose And Perform New Version Of Vande Mataram At Republic Day Parade

MM Keeravani Republic Day composition is set to become one of the defining cultural highlights of this year’s national celebrations. The Oscar-winning composer has been chosen to create a new version of Vande Mataram, commemorating 150 years of the iconic patriotic song, to be showcased during the Republic Day parade.
Vande Mataram at the Republic Day Parade
Keeravani confirmed the development through a post on X, calling the opportunity a profound honour. The composition has been curated under the guidance of the Ministry of Culture. It will be performed by nearly 2,500 artists from across India, bringing together voices and musical traditions from multiple regions.
The new Vande Mataram patriotic composition is envisioned as a unifying musical moment, blending classical roots with contemporary orchestration. According to Keeravani, the presentation celebrates India’s shared cultural spirit rather than a single musical style. The scale of the performance reflects the importance of the occasion, with artists representing diverse backgrounds coming together on one stage.
MM Keeravani and his cultural moment
The composer has been in the spotlight beyond the Indian Republic Day parade. Keeravani recently drew attention at the GlobeTrotter launch event for Varanasi, the upcoming SS Rajamouli film starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. During the event, he confirmed the film’s planned summer 2027 theatrical release, prompting loud cheers from fans.
Adding to the buzz, Keeravani recreated a popular Pokiri dialogue with his own twist, reinforcing his long-standing connection with Mahesh Babu’s fan base. He also unveiled the entry music for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character Kumbha, further fuelling excitement around the project.
With a landmark Republic Day Parade 2026 performance and major cinematic collaborations underway, MM Keeravani continues to shape both India’s cultural celebrations and its big-screen soundscape.