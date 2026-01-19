Oscar Winner MM Keeravani To Compose And Perform New Version Of Vande Mataram At Republic Day Parade

MM Keeravani will present a new Vande Mataram composition at the Republic Day parade, marking the song’s 150th anniversary.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
MM Keeravani
MM Keeravani to debut 150th anniversary Vande Mataram at Republic Day 2026 Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • MM Keeravani composes a new Vande Mataram for the Republic Day parade.

  • 2,500 artists unite for Vande Mataram 150th anniversary tribute.

  • Composer also trends for the Varanasi film and GlobeTrotter event.

MM Keeravani Republic Day composition is set to become one of the defining cultural highlights of this year’s national celebrations. The Oscar-winning composer has been chosen to create a new version of Vande Mataram, commemorating 150 years of the iconic patriotic song, to be showcased during the Republic Day parade.

Vande Mataram at the Republic Day Parade

Keeravani confirmed the development through a post on X, calling the opportunity a profound honour. The composition has been curated under the guidance of the Ministry of Culture. It will be performed by nearly 2,500 artists from across India, bringing together voices and musical traditions from multiple regions.

The new Vande Mataram patriotic composition is envisioned as a unifying musical moment, blending classical roots with contemporary orchestration. According to Keeravani, the presentation celebrates India’s shared cultural spirit rather than a single musical style. The scale of the performance reflects the importance of the occasion, with artists representing diverse backgrounds coming together on one stage.

Border 2 official poster - IMDb
Border 2 Advance Bookings Show Strong Traction In India And Overseas

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

MM Keeravani and his cultural moment

The composer has been in the spotlight beyond the Indian Republic Day parade. Keeravani recently drew attention at the GlobeTrotter launch event for Varanasi, the upcoming SS Rajamouli film starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. During the event, he confirmed the film’s planned summer 2027 theatrical release, prompting loud cheers from fans.

Related Content
Related Content

Adding to the buzz, Keeravani recreated a popular Pokiri dialogue with his own twist, reinforcing his long-standing connection with Mahesh Babu’s fan base. He also unveiled the entry music for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character Kumbha, further fuelling excitement around the project.

Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi in a moment from the teaser - YouTube
Do Deewane Seher Mein Teaser Out: Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Imperfect Love Story Unfolds

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

With a landmark Republic Day Parade 2026 performance and major cinematic collaborations underway, MM Keeravani continues to shape both India’s cultural celebrations and its big-screen soundscape.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs MI Cape Town: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 SEC V MICT Match – Check Result

  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Hits Magical Hundred, But Fails To Steer Team To Victory

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final: Vidarbha Beat Saurashtra By 38 Runs To Claim First-Ever List A Title

  4. IND Vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Special Not Enough As New Zealand Forge Maiden Series Triumph In India

  5. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Slams Another Hundred, Strengthens ICC Ranking Push Against Virat Kohli

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: Djokovic Bags 100th AO Victory; Swiatek Into Next Round

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez LIVE Score, Australian Open 1st Round: Serb Clinches 100th AO Win

  3. Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan, Australian Open: Polish Star's Career Grand Slam Bid Starts With Comfortable Win

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan, AO 2026: Polish Star Seals Round Two Spot

  5. Coco Gauff Vs Kamilla Rakhimova, Australian Open: American Overcomes Serving Struggle to Secure First-Round Victory

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In 9 Days, Elephants Killed 22 In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa. Why Is Human–Elephant Conflict Rising?

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  4. Marriage and Its Many Refusals

  5. Maharashtra Polls: Mahayuti Ends Sena Streak In Mumbai As Vote Chori, & Controversies Shadow The Polls

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Chile Declares Emergency As Wildfires Kill At Least 15

  2. Iran Weighs Phased Internet Revival After Week-Long Blackout Amid Protests

  3. Anti-ICE Protesters Force Far-Right Group To Retreat At Minneapolis Rally

  4. Trump Invites Turkey’s Erdogan To Join Board Of Peace For Gaza As Founding Member

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  2. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  3. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There

  4. Border 2 Advance Bookings Show Strong Traction In India And Overseas

  5. Leh Ladakh Earthquake: 5.7 Magnitude Tremor Strikes Region Today

  6. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

  7. BMC: Fractured Mandate Fuels Mayor Race Drama Amid Mahayuti’s Slim Majority

  8. To Join, Or Not to Join: India’s Dilemma Over Trump’s Gaza Peace Board Invitation