Border 2 Advance Bookings Show Strong Traction In India And Overseas

  • Border 2's advance bookings record a strong overseas pre-release market response.

  • Australia, the US, and Germany lead Border 2 overseas advance sales.

  • India's advance ticket bookings open in phases with positive early trends.

Border 2 advance bookings have kicked off overseas on a confident note, signalling strong early momentum ahead of its theatrical run. Trade analysts say the film's initial response in international markets reflects growing interest among overseas audiences, particularly for large-scale patriotic dramas.

Headlined by Sunny Deol, Border 2 stars Diljit Dosanj, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh in significant roles.

Border 2 overseas advance sales gain momentum

According to trade sources, Australia has emerged as the strongest territory so far, recording healthy advance ticket sales in the opening phase. Similar trends are being reported from the United States and Germany, where interest has been driven by the Indian diaspora and fans of legacy franchise films. Industry trackers note that such overseas patterns often act as an early indicator of domestic performance.

Within the trade, Border 2's strong overseas advance traction is seen as a positive sign for its wider box-office prospects. Markets like Australia and the US have historically responded well to patriotic action films, and early numbers suggest Border 2 is following that trend.

Border 2 India advance ticket bookings open in phases

Mirroring the overseas momentum, advance ticket bookings for Border 2 India have now begun rolling out in phases. Currently, around 40% of cinemas have gone live with bookings, offering limited screens as distributors assess demand. According to PVR INOX, over 2,000 Day 1 tickets have already been sold at the chain, indicating strong early interest.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, and directed by Anurag Singh. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the project carries forward the legacy of the original Border and is set to release worldwide on January 23, 2026, targeting both longtime fans and a new generation of viewers.

×

