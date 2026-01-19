Will Akshaye Khanna Be Part Of Race 4? Producer Ramesh Taurani Clarifies

Following Dhurandhar's success, there have been reports that actor Akshaye Khanna would be part of Race 4.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Ramesh Taurani, Akshaye Khanna
Ramesh Taurani on reports of Akshaye Khanna being part of Race 4 Photo: Instagram/Ramesh Taurani, Akshaye Khanna
Summary
Akshaye Khanna has won everyone's hearts with his portrayal of Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. Post its success, his fans are eagerly waiting for his next. There have been speculations that Akshaye might return to the Race franchise. Producer Ramesh Taurani has addressed the rumours. Here's what he said.

Will Akshaye Khanna return in Race 4?

The fourth instalment of Race is currently in the works, and there have been rumours that Akshaye and Saif Ali Khan might return for Race 4. Ramesh Taurani has dismissed the claims.

Taurani told HT City, "No, we have not approached Akshaye. There was no scope at all."

When asked if they are reworking the plot to bring him back, the producer said they haven't thought about getting him. "His character gets into an accident in the first movie, his track ended there, and it will remain at that," he said.

On reports of Sidharth Malhotra and Saif being part of Race 4, he denied, saying, "No cast has been finalised till now," and they are currently working on the script.

About Race

Akshaye Khanna played the antagonist in Race (2008). Race 2 (2013) saw John Abraham as the antagonist. It also starred Saif Ali Khan. In 2018, Saif was replaced by Salman Khan.

Akshaye Khanna's work front

Akshaye wowed everyone with his roles as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Chhaava and Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. His performances were widely lauded by critics and audiences alike.

He has several interesting projects in his kitty. He is stepping into the mythological world with Mahakali. Khanna's first look as Shukracharya from the film has piqued audiences' interest.

Published At:
