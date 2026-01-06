Akshaye Khanna And Bobby Deol To Reunite For Humraaz 2? Here's What We Know

Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol have garnered immense love and praise for their comeback performances.
Bobby has been raved for his act in Animal, while Akshaye received praise for his role in Chhaava and recently for Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar.
Akshaye and Bobby may come together for the sequel to Humraaz.
Bollywood stars Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol have become sensations through their impactful performances in their films, Animal (Bobby) and Chhaava and Dhurandhar (Akshaye). Fans and audiences can't stop raving about their powerful performances, expanding their fan base across the country. Akshaye and Bobby, who shared the same screen space in Abbas-Mustan's 2002 film Humraaz, might reunite for the sequel.
Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol in Humraaz 2?
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when filmmaker Ratan Jain was asked if there is any possibility of Humraaz 2, he said he can make the sequel if he gets the right script for Akshaye and Bobby. "We need to have scripts where they fit the part and have age-appropriate roles," he added.
Recalling his working experience with both, Jain said, "Bobby is a pleasure to work with, and so is Akshaye. As for Akshaye, let him get settled for some time after this humongous success that he has seen. I’ll try to meet him. We are very good friends. He deserves better films."
"Akshaye has always been like this – very selective in his films. Money is secondary to him. If he’s not happy with the script, he’ll reject the film," he said further.
Ameesha Patel on Humraaz 2
Ameesha Patel told News18 Showsha, "I was surely aware that the producers and the directors have been working on some script for Humraaz 2, but whether it’s locked or not, I have no idea. In fact, I came to know more about it when it came out in the media recently, where a report said that the directors have cracked some concept."