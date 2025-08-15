War 2 Post-Credit Scene Offers First Glimpse Of Bobby Deol’s Character From Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Alpha

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer War 2, the sixth instalment from Yash Raj Films' spy universe, hit the theatres on August 14. Though the film opened to mixed reviews, the post-credit scene of the spy thriller has taken the internet by storm. Earlier, there were reports that War 2 will have two explosive secrets in the end credits. The audience got a glimpse of Bobby Deol’s character from YRF's upcoming spy drama Alpha, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. With the post-credit scene, YRF has set the stage for Alpha, the first women-led film of the spyverse.
Warning: Spoilers Ahead
War 2 post-credit scene expands YRF spy universe with Alpha
In the viral clip, Bobby’s character is seen tattooing the logo of a covert agency Alpha on the hand of a young girl, who is speculated to be young Alia Bhatt’s character. He tells the girl the meaning of Alpha, which is "the fast, the fastest and the strongest".
Reports claim that Bobby is playing the primary antagonist in Alpha, who trains Alia’s character, only to become enemies later.
Alpha release date
The spy thriller is all set to release globally on December 25, 2025. Salman Khan's Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan are also said to be part of the film.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is billed as one of the most ambitious action spy films led by female protagonists. Both Alia and Sharvari are playing key roles.
About War 2
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is a sequel to 2019's War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. Roshan has reprised his character Kabir Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the second instalment. He is joined by Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, who are seen playing pivotal roles.
The spy drama has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on the first day of its release.