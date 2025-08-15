War 2 Post-Credit Scene Offers First Glimpse Of Bobby Deol’s Character From Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Alpha

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer War 2, the sixth instalment from Yash Raj Films' spy universe, hit the theatres on August 14. Though the film opened to mixed reviews, the post-credit scene of the spy thriller has taken the internet by storm. Earlier, there were reports that War 2 will have two explosive secrets in the end credits. The audience got a glimpse of Bobby Deol’s character from YRF's upcoming spy drama Alpha, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. With the post-credit scene, YRF has set the stage for Alpha, the first women-led film of the spyverse.