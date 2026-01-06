Vir Das Shares How Imran Khan’s Message Led To His Casting In Happy Patel

Vir Das on casting Imran Khan in Happy Patel

The film marks Imran Khan’s return to the big screen after years. According to Vir, the approach was surprising, given Imran’s low public profile and selective choices in recent years. “One day, I got a text from Imran. He doesn’t even use WhatsApp,” Vir said, recalling the moment in an interview with News18. The message read, “Hey, I hear the movie is shaping up nicely. Can I come and do something fun in the film?”