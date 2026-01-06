Vir Das Shares How Imran Khan’s Message Led To His Casting In Happy Patel

Vir Das reveals Imran Khan initiated Happy Patel casting.
The actor-director reveals how the outreach sparked a creative rethink and shaped a fresh role in the film.
Imran Khan returns in a fresh, quirky character.
Vir Das has revealed that Imran Khan’s casting in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos began with a simple, unexpected message. Speaking about the project, Vir shared how Imran reached out directly, expressing interest in being part of the film, which is directed by Das and produced by Aamir Khan Productions.
Vir Das on casting Imran Khan in Happy Patel
The film marks Imran Khan’s return to the big screen after years. According to Vir, the approach was surprising, given Imran’s low public profile and selective choices in recent years. “One day, I got a text from Imran. He doesn’t even use WhatsApp,” Vir said, recalling the moment in an interview with News18. The message read, “Hey, I hear the movie is shaping up nicely. Can I come and do something fun in the film?”
The message prompted Vir to revisit the script with a fresh perspective.
Vir on collaborating with Imran
Das explained that Imran’s interest pushed him to rethink the story and create a character that felt new and unpredictable. “After he reached out, I went back and incorporated him into the script,” Vir said. “I told him yes, but I needed time to write something entertaining and wild. It had to be something he had never done before.”
That creative freedom became central to the collaboration. Rather than fitting Imran into an existing role, Vir chose to build a part around his strengths and screen presence, allowing the character to feel organic to the film’s tone.
About Happy Patel
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is positioned as a light-hearted comedy with a strong ensemble cast. Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and Mithila Palkar are also part of the cast. The trailer hints at a playful, offbeat narrative driven by humour and eccentric characters. The film also stars Aamir Khan in a special cameo appearance.
It is slated to hit the screens on January 16, 2026.